Malhar Kalambe: Beach Please, make way for the clean up guy





It started with a simple question: “If you have a problem with it, why don’t you do something about it?” It was the end of Ganesh Chaturthi in 2017, and Malhar Kalambe, then a college student pursuing BCom, was complaining to his mother about how the festivities pollute the city’s beaches. His mother, an entrepreneur running a garments business, simply suggested that if he had an issue with pollution at the beach, he should do something about it. Kalambe then gathered some of his friends to go to Dadar beach that weekend and clean it up.





