23 in 2023: Key events to watch out for in the new year





1. Croatia joins Euro

The Eurozone will have a new member after eight years with the inclusion of Croatia on January 1, enabling the nation to enjoy the benefits of EU’s common currency.



2. Men’s Hockey World Cup

The 15th edition of the Men’s FIH (International Hockey Federation) Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.



3. Under 19 Women’s Cricket World Cup

The first ever ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa in January.



4. Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen

After four years, Shah Rukh Khan will be back in the theatres with three releases: Pathaan in January, Jawan in June and Dunki in December.



5. Lollapalooza India

Global music festival Lollapalooza, to be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29 will bring together over 40 artistes, including Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, AP Dhillon, and Cigarettes After Sex.



6. Comic Con

The 10th edition of Comic Con is scheduled to take place on February 11 and 12 in Mumbai. It will bring together comics, movies, anime, gaming and more.



7. Assembly elections in India

Starting February, Assembly elections will take place in nine states, including Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.



8. The two brightest planets join forces

On the evening of March 1, Venus and Jupiter will make their closest approach to each other, passing within half a degree.



9. Lyrid meteor shower

On the night of April 22 and into the early hours of April 23, sky conditions should be nearly perfect for the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower in which as many as 20 shooting stars per hour will appear.



10. Release of Ponniyin Selvan II

The second part of Mani Ratnam’s epic historical drama film, Pooniyin Selvan will release in April. The first part critically-acclaimed.



11. Wembley Stadium turns 100

The iconic Wembley Stadium in England, which opened its doors in April 1923, will celebrate its centenary in April.



12. International Olympic Committee Session

After 40 years, India will host the International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai around September-October.



13. King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on May 6 in London. He will succeed Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain’s longest reigning monarch.



14. Release of Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s third directorial venture Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is scheduled to release in July.



15. Fifa Women’s World Cup

The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup will take place in July-August and will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.



16. Basketball World Cup

The 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup will be the first to be hosted by multiple nations, the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, from August 25 to September 10.



17. Asian Games

The Asian Games, initially scheduled for September 2022, will be held from September 23 to October 8, at Hangzhou in China.



18. Sydney Opera House turns 50

In October, the Sydney Opera House will complete 50 years for which a year-long birthday party started in September 2022.



19. 100 years of Disney

The American media and entertainment conglomerate, commonly known as Disney, began operations in October 1923 and will complete a century.



20. 2023 Cricket World Cup

India is scheduled to host the 13th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup in October and November. This is the first time India will host the alone.



21. G2O Summit

The 18th meeting of Group of Twenty (G20), a forum for international economic cooperation, will be held in New Delhi. India’s G20 presidency began on December 1, 2022.



22. Release of Dune Part II

The much-awaited sequel of the science fiction film Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, starring Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa, will be out in November.



23. Launch of Paramount+ in India

Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount Global, is set to be launched in India in 2023.

