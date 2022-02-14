Rashid Khan helps build AI-powered conversational platforms





Rashid Khan, 29

Co-founder and chief product officer, Yellow.ai



One thing that is immediately apparent about Rashid Khan is that he is steeped in tech. The co-founder and chief product officer at Yellow.ai, one of India’s most successful conversational artificial intelligence (AI) startups, is also co-author of a book on the Internet of Things (IoT).



CEO Raghu Ravinutala, his senior in college, met him at a hackathon in 2015. Khan was interested in doing something around chat because he wanted to write code that he could include in his CV for companies like Meta’s WhatsApp or Google.





(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)