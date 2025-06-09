Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the rise of Indian astrofuturism

In a nation of over 1.4 billion people, only one Indian had ever journeyed into space—until now. Four decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic flight, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the second Indian to enter the cosmos. But this is more than a tale of rockets and engineering. As he pilots Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla marks a turning point in India's spacefaring ambitions, making a lasting contribution to its achievements in human space exploration. His mission is critical for the upcoming 'Gaganyaan' programme, offering hands-on experience in spaceflight and international collaboration.

India is no stranger to space. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is globally respected for doing more with less. We've reached the Moon, circled Mars, and launched satellites for a host of nations. India's space programme has long punched above its weight regarding achievements. Yet, our presence in space has remained largely unmanned—and curiously understated in celebrating individuals. Human spaceflight brings more than technological validation; it carries symbolic capital: a way of saying, "We belong among the stars too."

An Indian in space is not only a scientific milestone; it is a cultural moment. It reveals how nations frame leadership, symbolism, and the power of communication.

Because let's be clear: astronauts aren't just scientists or pilots. They are symbols. In the US and Russia, astronauts are national icons—featured on talk shows, in politics, and even in schoolbooks. Buzz Aldrin ran for office. John Glenn became a Senator. Chris Hadfield emerged as a global science communicator. Mark Kelly is now a sitting US Senator. In India, our space heroes often return to relative obscurity. Rakesh Sharma is remembered—but largely by Gen X.

Group Captain Shukla can be more than a fleeting headline; he can become a new kind of public figure in India's scientific imagination. As the Gaganyaan mission gathers momentum, India needs space heroes who inspire, educate, and engage beyond the launchpad. Shukla's live interactions with students during his mission are a step in that direction. If used well, his story could reignite public interest in science, galvanise a new generation of STEM learners, and remind us that astronauts are carriers of national dreams.

Role model and symbolism What makes Shubhanshu Shukla's story especially powerful is not just the mission but who he is. Born in Lucknow, trained through a conventional Indian education system, and shaped by the Indian Air Force (IAF), he doesn't come from elite foreign universities or private aerospace labs. He is from a world that most Indians recognise as their own. When young Indians are told that success lies abroad or in private enterprise, Shukla proves otherwise. In psychological terms, this is more than inspiration—it's relatability. Research shows we're most influenced by role models who are both exceptional and attainable. Shukla fits that mould. He is grounded and represents the best of India's schooling system and the National Defence Forces. Nations build leadership through symbolic celebration. It's not about vanity—it's about the stories we choose to elevate. Shukla's modest background and extraordinary achievements position him as a true role model. When accomplishments seem achievable, relatable heroes inspire others to better themselves (Lockwood & Kunda, 1997). He is already inspiring students at his alma mater, City Montessori School in Lucknow. Group Captain Shukla, whose mission call sign is 'Shucks,' stated, "I also hope to ignite the curiosity of an entire generation in my country through my mission and drive the innovation that will make many such projects possible for us in the future. I also have a personal agenda of capturing my experience on the station through pictures and videos so that I can share this with all the Bharatwasi (Indians) back home; I truly believe that even though, as an individual, I am travelling to space, this is the journey of 1.4 billion people." Today, leadership is as much about narrative as strategy. Whether in politics, business, or science, leaders must communicate vision. In Shukla, India gains a figure who leads not just through achievement but through example. His presence on Ax-4 communicates three things: he embodies the trust of ISRO and the IAF; he represents the rise of the "regular Indian" through working systems; and his image—suit, helmet, tricolour—quietly projects strength on the global stage. Shukla's mission allows us to speak of ambition without arrogance, discipline without noise, and national pride without jingoism. He gives us a hero who is neither celebrity nor populist but quietly competent—a rare trait in today's leadership landscape. This may be remembered not just as a technical achievement but as a cultural shift: when India began celebrating not only its missions but also its astronauts. Also read: Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: Digantara, building Google Maps for space India's signalling and storytelling India stands at a critical point of global visibility. From digital infrastructure to geopolitics, its presence is growing. But visibility isn't narrative control. That comes from human stories that resonate—across classes, borders, and generations. As Shubhanshu Shukla orbits the Earth aboard the ISS, he carries more than gear—he carries the symbolic weight of a nation. He has already said he will showcase yoga and proudly represent India on the station. This is a call to tell our stories better and celebrate real heroes in our national imagination. Just as Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams—both Americans of Indian origin—inspired generations, Shukla can become a face of possibility. But only if we make space for such figures in our culture. A systematic study of the societal impact of space exploration over the past 50 years found that space remains a central narrative in expressing human progress. However, most of these studies reflect Western contexts. Perhaps with Group Captain Shukla piloting the Ax-4 mission, it is time to explore Indian astrofuturism. NASA says, "Space exploration gives a new perspective to study Earth and the solar system, advances new technologies, and inspires a new generation of artists, thinkers, tinkerers, engineers, and scientists." Space has long nourished dreams—including those linked to social issues, science fiction literature, and art. The space industry's growth has intensified international competition and encouraged investment in critical technologies—much like the Cold War space race. Group Captain Shukla exemplifies India's talent capacity. A Deloitte report (March 2025) states that skilled talent is central to competitive advantage. Crewed missions also promote international collaboration, as seen with the ISS, and inspire STEM education and workforce development. The human space race is not just exploration but a strategic, multidimensional investment with long-term economic and political dividends. India must now build on this momentum, establish its leadership in space, and help shape the future of human spaceflight. About the author: Vineeta Dwivedi is an Associate Professor of Organisation and Leadership Studies at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR). Views are personal.

[This article has been reproduced with permission from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Views expressed by authors are personal.]