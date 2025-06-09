How Arvind Jain's Glean is creating a ChatGPT for enterprises

Arvind Jain is the CEO of Glean, which he founded along with a team of former Google search engineers and industry veterans. The Palo Alto-based company works in many ways like ChatGPT but focuses on enterprises.

Glean’s generative AI scans through large swathes of organisational data and offers document summaries and data extractions to work more efficiently and effectively. “The AI market is changing rapidly,” Jain wrote in a LinkedIn post in May. “Many new models racing against each other and getting better in specific areas. Many agent frameworks. Many vertical AI agents. It’s posing a real challenge. Enterprises don’t always have the capacity or know-how to evaluate all these tools and fear locking themselves down to a path that may not be the right one. It’s too early to make deep platform choices.”

That’s where Jain’s six-year-old company, built after working at Microsoft, Google and Akamai, steps in. Jain had also founded Rubrik, which provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide and went public in 2024 after being valued at $5.6 billion.

“Glean takes a horizontal approach—giving you AI that supports teams across HR, finance, engineering, sales and support, all in one platform,” Jain says on LinkedIn. “We support the latest LLMs—bring your own or use one of our keys, while ensuring your data is never used for training. We’re also early adopters of agent interoperability via a local MCP ((Model Context Protocol) server and LangChain/LangGraph integrations.”

Jain studied computer science at the IIT-Delhi before going on to do a master’s in computer science at the University of Washington. “Enterprises have lots of unstructured data in the form of conversations, and documents,” Jain said during an interaction at Peak XV’s annual startup event, Surge 09. “Then there’s a semi-structure. There’s a lot of data that is structured, but [there are] some unstructured parts, for example, tickets and there is data in salesforce. And then there’s like the real data and databases. Glean will actually connect with all of those pieces of information, whether it’s structured, semi-structured, or unstructured. And then we’ll help you leverage AI to provide value to the data.” Among others, Glean’s competition includes Microsoft’s Azure, Amazon Kendra and Unleash, an AI-powered enterprise search solution. In 2024, Glean’s annual recurring revenue stood at over $100 million, tripling from 2023.