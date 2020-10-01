A Unicorn is Born: AD4M Fitness

That doesn’t sound like a hopeful beginning for any company, right?
However, AD4M Fitness has not only survived the economic downtown of 2020… it’s thrived to the tune of $1 million in revenue each month
Founded by married team Vincent and Monika, AD4M Fitness is built on a rock-solid work ethic. Vincent is an Italian-American entrepreneur, an early cryptocurrency investor and a US Army veteran. Vincent’s wife, Monika, moved from Poland to America 6 years ago, working in large-retail logistics. Both Vincent and Monika have a deep passion for fitness, and when they put their passion, work ethic, and experiences together, AD4M Fitness was destined for success.
“My wife & I have been tackling all kinds of new challenges with manufacturing & importing equipment from overseas, and the logistical challenges of fulfilling 400-500 orders a day across the United States [are large]. Amazingly enough, [we’re doing this] all with five main products. If we can achieve this, the sky may be truly the limit.”
When they began creating gym equipment like barbells and dumbbells, they went an entirely new route. When AD4M was in its early growth, Vincent and Monika approached a steel manufacturer overseas that had been building auto parts. They got the manufacturer to start building cast-iron Olympic-style weightlifting plates using the same equipment and raw machinery and resources used for the auto parts! As a result of this new concept for the manufacturer, AD4M Fitness experienced a sharp demand curve as they became one of a small handful of wholesalers to have items in stock for shipping to America, since gyms were hemorrhaging cash due to membership cancellations and the supply-demand curve had become disrupted.
However, with AD4M’s well-distributed and competitively priced products, their marketing process worked and the demand for their gym equipment quickly skyrocketed. They led the gym equipment market with their ultra-low prices at a time when gyms were desperate for new equipment in an effort to maintain operations, and a unicorn was born.
Based in Casper, Wyoming and operating with a distribution center in San Jose, California, the young AD4M Fitness is one of the world’s premier gym equipment producers with projected revenues of $10 million this year… their very first year
Vincent explains, “[We have a] new line of gym equipment, sponsoring power lifting & strong man events, and a line of athletic wear [in the works]. We aim to leverage our early success to invest in building value & public awareness into our brand. The long term goal would definitely be to establish US-based manufacturing and go public.”
That shouldn’t take too long.
