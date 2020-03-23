Businesses worldwide, and more so in India, are becoming paperless with the aggressive transition to digitization and computerised information systems. ‘Digital India’ initiative of the Government of India is a visionary step in the right direction to accelerate digital empowerment, online infrastructure development and increased internet connectivity. With rapid pace of growth in digitisation; corporate governance of information systems and fail-safe security control measures to safeguard transactions, data and its privacy have become imperative and the need of the hour. AAA Technologies Private Limited, a Mumbai-headquartered company envisioned two decades back, has strong domain expertise and experience in this area and is strategically placed to play a major role in this unique business space. AAA Technologies, founded by Mr. Anjay Agarwal, an eminent Information Security maverick, is a premier and reputed Independent Auditing and Consulting Company encompassing IS (Information Systems) Audit, Information Security, Cyber Security, IT Assurance and Compliance and, IT Governance. The Company envisions being a leader in securing the Cyber assets of the country by providing accurate, reliable and innovative audit and consulting services. To strengthen its internal processes, AAA Technologies has obtained ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications. The Company has a bunch of hard-core experienced professionals with International certifications such as CGEIT (Certified in Governance of Enterprise IT), CRISC (Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control), CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor), CISM (Certified Information Security Manager), CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional), CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker), ISO 27001 LA, BS 25999, CFE (Certified Fraud Examiner), CA (Chartered Accountant), MBA (Master in Business Administration), ABCI (Associate of Business Continuity Institute), CIA (Certified Internal Auditor) etc. The professionals at AAA Technologies are associated with international bodies in the areas of Information Security and IT Governance such as ISACA (Information Systems Audit and Control Association). The Company has a wide, diverse and quality clientele comprising various ministries and departments of the Government of India, Regulatory agencies, Public Sector Undertakings, PSU Banks, BFSI, and private sector organizations. The client-span is across diverse industry/business verticals such as Banks, NBFCs, Refineries, Defence, Travel and Transport, Telecom, Infrastructure, Information Technology, Insurance, Stock Broking, Education, Hospitality, Healthcare and ITeS (IT Enabled Services). The Company has been conferred empanelment with leading organizations and bodies such as CERT-In (Computer Emergence Response Team, Government of India) as ‘Information Security Auditing Organization’ for carrying out IT Security Audits since 2005; Controller of Certifying Authorities under IT Act to audit PKI; NICSI (National Informatics Centre Services Inc.) for Application Security Audit and Compliance Services, Reserve Bank of India for conducting IS/IT audit, Securities and Exchange Board of India for conducting IS audit, State Government of Maharashtra for IS audit, Life Insurance Corporation of India, National Highways Authority of India for conducting Toll Systems Traffic and Security Audit, State Bank of India as Information Security Service Provider for the SBI Group, and various banks such as India Post Payments Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank etc. The Company has been bestowed with several awards and certifications of merit over the years such as ‘Most Trusted Cyber Security Auditing and Consulting Company’ from Brands Impact, Company of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in IS Audit and Cyber Security from CEO Magazine, CEO of the Year in 2018 and 2019 from Business Connect, Brand of the Year in 2019 from Business Connect, 50-Fastest Growing CEOs in India in 2018, 10-Most Admired Companies to watch in 2018, 20-Most Promising Cyber Security Solution Provider in 2017, 10-Most Trusted Cyber Security Companies in 2017, 50-Best Indian Founded Companies in 2017, 20-Most Valuable Network and Solution Provider in 2017, Maharashtra IT Awards from Maharashtra State Government, 20-Most Promising GRC Solution Providers in 2016, Top 20 IT Service Companies in 2014, Best Cyber Security Organization, International Achievers Award for Business Excellence, Indian Achievers Award for Industrial Excellence, Indian Leadership Award for Information Technology, Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award and many more. A brief about the Founder Promoter of AAA Technologies:Mr. Anjay Agarwal is an eminent Information Security professional who has served both the National and International security community for over 20 years. He holds a wide-array of qualifications and certifications (such as CGEIT(USA), CRISC(USA), CISA(USA), CIA(USA), CFE(USA), ABCI(UK), FCA, ACS, ACMA etc.) across several domain from various countries with specialization in Information Security. He is the 55th professional in the World to be conferred with COBIT Certified Assessor Designation. He has been associated with various Government and professional bodies in various capacities including as Jury Member for the Maharashtra IT Awards conferred by the State of Maharashtra; ISACA (USA); ISACA, Mumbai Chapter; The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India etc. He was the 1st person from Asia to be appointed as the Chairman of Governmental and Regulatory Agencies Board (GRA Board) of ISACA, International. He has been associated with ISACA, Mumbai Chapter since 2000-2001 in various capacities and was the President of the organization in 2006-2007. He has been associated with ISACA, International since 2002 and has served on various Committees/Board. He has also been a member of the Audit Committee for the year 2013-2014 & 2012-2013 and Finance Committee for the year 2011-2012 of ISACA, International. He has been a Co-opted member on the Information Technology Committee of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for the year 2003-2004 and Co-opted member in Information Technology Committee of Western India Regional Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for the year 2002 and 2008. He has been involved in 10,000+ assignments in Information Security / Cyber Security till date.