Aankith Aroraa: A visionary who is making his mark in the professional salon business

Meet Aankith Arora: The driving force behind Streamline Beauty’s success story. With dedication and innovation, he’s transforming the salon industry, one product at a time.



Passionate, hardworking, and driven by a relentless pursuit of success, Aankith Aroraa, the CEO of Streamline Beauty India Pvt Ltd, is revolutionizing the distribution landscape for Salon Professional Range products across India. Aankith's reputation for embracing challenges and his unwavering commitment to brand building continue to inspire. Streamline Beauty has maintained its leadership position in the salon professional segment in India for decades.Expanding its presence beyond the confines of traditional distribution channels, Streamline Beauty India Pvt Ltd has strategically spread its wings across various platforms. With a strong foothold in physical distribution networks, online marketplaces, and cutting-edge e-commerce solutions, Streamline Beauty India Pvt Ltd ensures that its premium Salon Professional Range products are accessible to consumers and salon professionals alike, wherever they may be.A marketing graduate from Monash University Melbourne, Aankith further hones his Master's in Family Managed Business from S.P Jain Mumbai. His journey within the business world started as a super stockist for Reynold Ball Pens/Refills and as a carrying and forwarding agent for Heinz India. A visionary with a desire to build a strong distribution business, he serendipitously entered the salon professional domain in 2010 as a salon pro distributor when Procter & Gamble acquired Wella.Drawing upon over 20 years of professional expertise in the FMCG and Telecom industry, Aankith's immersion in the professional salon business began when he represented India at esteemed forums for P&G and Wella. It was during this time that he developed a deep understanding of the tools required by hairstylists and the need for the right products and solutions for Indian consumers. months of meticulous research, driven by an unwavering commitment to delivering excellence, led to the introduction of ground-breaking innovations like Olaplex and KEVIN.MURPHY.Furthermore, it is worth noting that under the Saniolla brand umbrella, the manicure and pedicure products have gained wide acceptance among Indian salons, catering to a diverse spectrum of consumers, ranging from the masses to the premium segment. This expansion into the broader consumer market showcases Streamline Beauty India Pvt Ltd's evolution into an Omni channel player while maintaining its strong roots in the salon pro-business.Aankith's entrepreneurial spirit and sharp focus enabled him to master the art of managing salons and hairstylists. A strategic thinker, he has spearheaded the way for Streamline Beauty and has become the number 1 importer of prestigious beauty brands in India. The company proudly represents market leaders such as Olaplex and KEVIN.MURPHY has fostered five indigenous pedicure brands under the banner of 'Saniolla Naturals Pvt Ltd.'An accomplished professional, Aankith enjoys travelling across the world and meeting new people who help him identify new opportunities and innovations to bring forth in India for the Indian consumer. So far, his professional journey as a whole has been smooth and full of support from stylists and salon owners across India.Launching Kevin. Murphy in India feeds into his strengths of introducing a new brand and building it from scratch. He believes in pushing harder and continuous improvement, and there is always a scope to achieve bigger milestones.Currently, entrepreneurship in India is at its peak, and if there is one piece of advice that Aankith would like to give all young entrepreneurs is to innovate more, remain dedicated and work hard at your long-term vision. He believes that working with the right team who share the same ideals and values is of utmost importance in order to excel.Garnering a strong vision for Olaplex and Kevin. Murphy, Aankith wishes to make these the most reliable and trusted brands for haircare in India. He aims to capture salon spaces, dressing tables and bathrooms of a million consumers by 2025.