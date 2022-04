Acardex aims to be the biggest DeFi platform on cardano network with a working DEX & NFT marketplace

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

When in full operations, Acardex is set out to become the most unique DeFi on the Cardano network that utilizes the automated market maker protocol in the carrying out of its core purpose as a decentralized exchange for seamless swap of native and non-native tokens and trading of Cardano based native tokens.Acardex is also on a mission to offer other DeFi services like Initial Dex Offering launchpad, NFT marketplace, Borrowing and Lending protocol and much more.Acardex protocol is also on a mission to offer other DeFi services like Initial Dex Offering Launchpad, NFT marketplace, Borrowing and Lending protocol and much more.Anonymity: The first important advantage associated with Acardex decentralized exchanges would refer directly to the anonymity of users. Users do not need to pass the standard identification procedures such as Know Your Customer or KYC processes with decentralized crypto exchanges.Native Token availability: All native tokens on Cardano will be available on our platform that is to say, Acardex provides easier availability of tokens, especially the ones minted on the Cardano blockchain.Reduced Counter-Party Risks: Counter-party risk is clearly evident when one of the parties involved in a transaction does not fulfill their contractual obligation. This will be cancelled out as there will be no need for any intermediary for transactions, rather through our smart contracts, automated means of processing transactions is assured, and this ultimately entails gaining freedom from counter-party risks.Low security risks: This simply means that users are in charge of their funds and wallet, no one can literally freeze or hack decentralized exchanges as they provide users with private keys. The unique highlight of a DEX or decentralized exchange is that it does not control the funds of users.The native token which will power Acardex network is $ACX and its total supply will be 1,000,000,000 ACXAcardex use cases include but not limited to;- Ability to trade ADA for other Cardano Native Tokens- Ability to cast votes and participate in the governance of the platform- Used for payment of fees such like Swap fees and slippage fees- Ability to participate in Acardex’s NFT decentralized marketplace that is open and accessible to everyone- Acardex token early adopters will be allowed exclusive access NFT Drops, list their NFts, set a price and sell their assets on our marketplace.- 1 ACX = 0.00024 ADA- 1 ADA = 416 ACX- Supply: - 200,000,000 ACX- Minimum Buy: 300 ADA- Maximum Buy: 30,000 ADATo participate in the On Going Pre Sale, users should only use Cardano native wallets like Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus Wallet, Nami Wallet or Adalite Wallet.Comprehensive guide on how to participate in the on going ACX Pre Sale event is available on our Token Sale Page https://sale.acardex.io/ Social Media OutletsWebsite: https://acardex.io Telegram: https://t.me/acardexcommunity Twitter: https://twitter.com/_acardex Medium: https://medium.com/@acardex