DeFi platforms at much higher risk than centralised exchanges: report

Chainalysis' 2022 Crypto Crime report states that hackers have already stolen cryptocurrency valued at $1.3 billion in Q1 2022

By Shashank Bhardwaj

Image: Shutterstock

In 2021, hackers stole $3.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency across exchanges. Come 2022, these hacks seem to have gathered more steam, with $1.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency hacks already reported in the first quarter of the year. The numbers disproportionately sway toward more Defi platforms as victims of these hacks.  

The Chainalysis’ 2022 Crypto Crime report states that 97 percent of the cryptocurrency was stolen from Defi platforms. The previous years’ numbers depict that the trend has been rising steadily: 72 percent in 2021 and 30 percent in 2020. 

The most common and major vector of attack in the past hacks has been security breaches. In these security breaches, the hacker gains access to the victim's private keys to steal their cryptocurrencies. The $615 million March 2022 hack of the Ronin Network is a testimony that this technique remains effective. The report states that 35 percent of the value of stolen cryptocurrency from 2020 to Q1 of 2022 resulted from security breaches. Addressing the hacking concerns for Defi platforms, the report suggested that faulty code, which leads to code exploits and flash loan attacks, is the major cause of the increasing rate of hacks on Defi platforms. 

“The answer to why DeFi protocols are being increasingly hacked lies in the code they are based on. The majority of hacking attacks happen because of smart contracts’ code vulnerabilities that the hackers exploit to gain access to user funds, says Johnny Lyu, KuCoin CEO, adding, “The decentralised nature of DeFi platforms makes them even more vulnerable to attacks, as hackers target specific bugs in the software suites, which are very transparent since the apps are open source.”

These smart contract vulnerabilities are inherent in Defi platforms and decentralised exchanges because of their open-source and transparent nature. Users can audit the underlying source code to build trust for the protocol, but this trait has been the Defi platforms’ undoing. Cybercriminals analyse the source code for vulnerabilities and plan the code exploit. The BadgerDAO hack is one such example where the hacker tested the exploit months before the actual attack. 

The other common vector, Flash Loans, occurs due to the Defi Platforms’ dependence on unstable price oracles. These unstable oracles are vulnerable to price manipulation. A total of $364 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen, all thanks to these Flash Loans.  

The report suggests using decentralised oracles like Chainlink and code audits as preventive measures against such code exploits and hacks. Lyu continues, “While this peculiarity requires even more time and resources to be spent on code audits and stress tests, many of today’s DeFi projects are launched hastily and do not pay much to build a strong security team. It can be seen that for the current security vulnerabilities in Defi projects, smart contract auditing, senior and experienced teams will be helpful to prevent hacker attacks." 

Shashank is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash 

DeFi platforms at much higher risk than centralised exchanges: report

Read More..

Twitter to allow crypto payments, backed by Stripe

Read More..

Bahamas may allow residents to pay taxes with crypto

Read More..

Coinbase to acquire BtcTurk exchange for $3.2 billion

Read More..

Paris Hilton invests in Afterparty's new NFT ticketing platform

Read More..

Ridley Scott to Make a Movie on Ethereum

Read More..

Russia to include cryptocurrencies in its updated tax laws

Read More..

40 crypto companies sign open letter to EU regulators

Read More..

BTC and ETH will break all-time highs in 2022: Celsius CEO

Read More..

Blockchain games are leading the DApp industry: DappRadar report

Read More..

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for global crypto regulations

Read More..

WazirX co-founders shifting base to Dubai

Read More..

Blockchain.com reportedly exploring IPO this year

Read More..

CoinDCX raises over $135 million in fresh funding round, now worth $2 billion

Read More..

Atari terminates blockchain joint venture with ICICB Group

Read More..

Monero's July hard fork confirmed by its community

Read More..

Backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, WonderFi set to acquire Canadian exchange Coinberry

Read More..

US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity Hack

Read More..

Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT resells for only $280

Read More..

Opera crypto browser now available on iOS

Read More..

Beanstalk Stablecoin protocol loses $182 million in governance exploit

Read More..

Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction fees

Read More..

Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC case

Read More..

Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infra

Read More..

Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billion

Read More..

Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this year

Read More..

NBA registers four NFT trademarks

Read More..

US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North Korea

Read More..

Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverse

Read More..

Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT space

Read More..

Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTs

Read More..

Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content posted

Read More..

German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firm

Read More..

Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverse

Read More..

Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currencies

Read More..

Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu Dhabi

Read More..

EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k Euros

Read More..

Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launch

Read More..

From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe

Read More..

In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar power

Read More..

South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement system

Read More..

Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reserves

Read More..

Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry Kasparov

Read More..

Coinbase launches in India

Read More..

Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': report

Read More..

Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace Hydra

Read More..

Britain paves way to accept stablecoin

Read More..

Crypto industry reels from $600 million hack

Read More..

NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read More..

Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies

Read More..

ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctions

Read More..

Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit Afghanistan

Read More..

Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in Ukraine

Read More..

Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bid

Read More..

G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodge

Read More..

Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?

Read More..

Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflict

Read More..

Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies

Read More..

Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidency

Read More..