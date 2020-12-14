Adam Schihab is disrupting with innovations to be the number one pastry chef in Saudi Arabia

Baking has always been considered as an art. A successful baker is never just good at baking, but also at creativity. Trying new things and creating innovative recipes is what makes a Chef’s life exciting.
Chef, Baker, Chef Patissier, Adam Schihab, is one of the big names in the baking industry. Well known for his skills as a baker, Schihab never disappoints in surprising us with something new. Born in Maldives, Schihab had a keen eye for the kitchen from a very young age. After acquiring his initial education from Institute of Hotel & Catering Services and the University of Liverpool, he began his career with working in various places as a pastry apprentice. Till date Schihab has worked in many Five Star Hotels including the Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad Hilton Dusit Thani, Ritz-Carlton, and Relais & Châteaux and in ten different countries. Presently, he is based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.
Since 2015, he has joined the Vanilla Group, a renowned pastry, and catering company in Al Khobar. In the last five years, he has raised the stakes of baking really high with his innovations. Along with his team Schihab has been working to prepare new and different kinds of breads using local, gluten free grain such as oats and buckwheats for the flour. He believes our time on the planet is limited and thus we should take care of ourselves by paying attention towards what we eat. The man’s ideas are what has made him the man he is. Even during the pandemic he did not lose his influence by constantly posting pictures of the treats he baked.
Social media is the strongest platform at present to gain a following and fame. Chef Schihab has been inspiring food lovers all over the world through his Instagram. His recipes are really straightforward with just a hint of the newness he adds to everything, and that is what has created a chain of about 79.5k loyal followers. You could check out his latest baking adventures and stunning food photography on his Instagram handle @fourberry17
. He even runs a professional network for chefs to connect chefs and foodies from all around the world and look for new projects to add a thrill to his life, “Chef’s Network.” Through this he helps out young disadvantaged chefs out there who are working hard and persevering to become professionals some day. Chef’s Network has proven to be the most ambitious of his projects ever and gained a huge following of about 150,000 in no time.
Well good work should always be appreciated, and so is Chef Schihab’s work. Over two decades he has been a baker and influencer and has been felicitated with several awards including the Diyafa Culinary Award. He has been featured in a number of high-tier media outlets as well. The man is an idol, a role model for all the Chefs and he has inspired many lives. Chef Schihab’s recipe book, “The Islander” is a compilation of his most appealing recipes which any chef would be happy to try out.
Where ambition meets imagination, miracles happen. The artisan bread may be the beginning but Chef Schihab surely has a lot in his basket for the world. His ideas and imagination will continue to inspire the world until he himself comes up with something new to beat them up with!
