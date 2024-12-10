AI to boost India's workforce: How 33.9 million will benefit by upskilling

Technology will transform how we work and create demand for new skills across businesses and government agencies. To stay ahead, corporate India needs to develop a learning culture and make employees future-ready, today!

As global uncertainty looms, India stands out with robust economic growth, a young talent pool, and vast job creation opportunities. Central to this transformation, AI has emerged as a game-changer for business operations and as a disruptor for the jobs market, requiring both companies and employees to adapt.

Economist Richard Baldwin famously said, "AI won't take your job. It's somebody using AI that will..." Technological advancements do not lead to a net loss of jobs in the long run. Instead, they alter workflows, shift demand across professions, and spawn new roles to address emerging needs. The challenge lies not in unemployment but in bridging the skills gap in the pursuit of organizational and professional growth.

A joint study by ServiceNow and Pearson has found that India’s workforce demand will surge by 33.89 million over the next 5 years. This growth spans sectors like retail (the largest need for 6.96 million new employees) to energy to government, all with strong technology undercurrents. Among these, 2.73 million will be driven by jobs required to implement and maintain emerging technologies.

Productivity and value to be unlocked by AI