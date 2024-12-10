Tech5: Flipkart has a firm IPO timetable, Microsoft showcases water-saving data centre cooling, and more

Flipkart has a 12-15 month IPO timetable

Flipkart is preparing to go public in 12-15 months, with India’s capital markets picking up and rewarding large internet companies with strong business operations, Economic Times reports , citing people familiar with the plan. Flipkart expects to list its shares in Mumbai in the calendar year 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026, according to ET.

Owned by the US retail giant Walmart, Flipkart has secured internal approvals to move its ‘domicile’ status back to India from Singapore as part of its preparations, according to ET. The company is the biggest business in India’s ecommerce market, which is rapidly evolving on multiple fronts, from payments to quick commerce.

TikTok loses challenge of stake sale law, US ban looms

A US federal appeals court upheld a law requiring TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its stake in the app or face a ban in America, according to multiple reports. ByteDance had challenged this law in May. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled unanimously in favour of the Justice Department, declaring the law constitutional.

This decision follows the US Congress passing a foreign assistance package in April, which gives TikTok nine months to sever ties with ByteDance, with a deadline of January 19, 2025. If a sale is in progress, President Joe Biden could grant a 90-day delay.

President-elect Donald Trump, who initially sought to ban TikTok, has since pledged to “save” the app, CBS News notes. Trump is set to become the US President once again on January 20.

OpenAI in talks to remove clause blocking Microsoft’s access to AGI

OpenAI is in talks to remove a provision that would cut Microsoft off from its advanced models once it achieves ‘artificial general intelligence’ (AGI), Financial Times reports.

Currently, if AGI is achieved, Microsoft's access to OpenAI’s technology would be void, as the startup’s non-profit board would own the technology.