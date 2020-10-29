Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana: A leading Entrepreneur in USA is uplifting the poor

The COVID pandemic has shown a bright light on the intrinsic strength and altruistic nature of the Indian community in America. Many in New York have been provided with nutritious meals and essentials by Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana and his not-for-profit Guru Nanak Kitchen (GNK). Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana, founder of Guru Nanak’s Kitchen (GNK), provides upwards of 2000 meals weekly to those in need. In addition to meals, GNK also provides essentials, including shampoo, soap, toilet paper, cereal, and more. A businessman at heart, Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana has been in the Footwear Industry, specializing in sneakers, for more than 30 years. His retail operation, NY Tent Sale, is known for its vast selection of the most sought-after styles and brands. Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana is a role model for people who wish to help the underprivileged.