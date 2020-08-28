Astrologer Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha is your true guide in transforming your life full of positivity

Vedic astrology is seen as means of foreseeing or predicting events based in the life of a person considering the position of the planets and stars in their subjective combinations.
When life appears to be like a path full of thorns, astrology can come as means of comfort saying that things happen for a reason and there is a way out to battle against the odds and make life smooth sailing. To sort out their conflicts within, people reach out to astrology and who better than a renowned astrologer like Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha to solve their miseries.
Delhi based Acharya Ojha comes from a family of astrologers who is looked upon as one of the best knowledgeable person in this field. Coming from the land of Allahabad which has given the world many a astrology geniuses, he under the able guidance of great Maharishi Shri Shri Mahesh Yogi Ji has mastered the art of Astrology, Numerology, Vastu, Panchang and Gemmology. Acharya Ojha is highly proficient in reading Horoscopes and giving able guidance by charting the placement of stars in a person’s life and predicting their future instances.
Having experience of more than two decades and earning the status of doctorate from a prestigious European International University, in present times he has got a gigantic client base from diverse areas viz. professionals from various fields, Businessmen, Politicians, TV and Bollywood personalities. Acharya Ojha has featured in many astrology based shows of TV channels like Sanskar, Divya TV, Sony Pal, Sab TV, UTV Bindaas, Zee Jagran, Darshan24, Shakti TV, Sadhna, Shraddha TV and many more. He has also diversified into community helping by opening up his charity organization by the name ‘Adyatmik Sewa Mission’ which looks after the homeless, mentally affected and elderly people. The organization takes care of their shelter, rehabilitation, medical requirements and overall well being.
Be it marriage, health, business or career a large number people have benefitted by the astrological guidance of Acharya Ojha in the past and continue to do so and he truly stands as a ray of hope for many.
Dr.Acharya Vinod Kumar Acharya Ojha can be reached through his online platforms on Instagram - www.instagram.com/acharyavinodkumar
and website - www.astroguruvinodji.com
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.