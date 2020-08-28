This Tik Tok expert is taking the media revolution by storm: Shailen Vandeyar

How do you become a Facebook expert? Or an Instagram expert? How about Tik Tok? Tik Tok, the fastest growing social media platform has been the catalyst sending music, film, and media industries into a digital revolution. Shailen Vandeyar is a rising star and media mogul poised to take the media revolution by storm. @Laugh is the largest media account on Tik Tok and is superpowered by Vandeyar. Being in the driver’s set of 1.2 million engaged users means tremendous opportunities to. Shailen Vandeyar is a tech entrepreneur who has notable successes in the digital landscape ranging from managing content creators to owning and operating @laugh -- one of the biggest media publishing accounts on Tik Tok. In order to be this successful in such a wide variety of media usages, it has been critical for Vandeyar to understand both the powers and limitations between each platform in order to deliver on the unique needs of his clients and community. Leading a wave of innovation for his entire region of Australasia has not been without a vision for the future. Entertainment and tech have been melded together as the barriers to content creation and distribution have been democratized due to intuitive platforms like Tik Tok, Instagram, United Masters, and YouTube. Now, with the invention of thee smartphone, content production is as easy as opening an app that contains special effects and filters that even young children are able to take advantage of. Vandeyar and his access to such an expansive following has positioned himself as an early adopter just as Tik Tok becomes a major acquisition opportunity for tech giants like Microsoft and Oracle. Being at the epicenter of Tik Tok’s data and content synergy is the perfect vehicle for Vandeyar to trailblaze an entirely new path.