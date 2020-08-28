Hunt For Talent; Abacus Media Unleashes "Abacus India's Future Superstar"

India’s leading marketing and branding company Abacus Media, which previously too has conceptualised and executed many successful events is back with its latest, biggest initiative “Abacus India’s future Superstar”. The mammoth initiative is a Digital talent hunt show for the kids & youngsters between 6 to 18 years of age and aims at identifying and giving a platform to the eruption of talent on the digital eco system. The brain behind the concept and co-founders of Abacus Media Nikhil Singh and Sharad Singh is confident that the Digital carnival is best for those hoping to let their talent shine, even though they are stuck at home due to corona virus pandemic, as they can participate from the comfort of their home. The young guns just have to unleash their hidden talent in front of the camera and send their videos & images. The talent hunt features prominent names from both Visual and Performing Art World as celebrity judges who will evaluate and groom the various contestants as they will fight it out to become India’s next superstar.
Nikhil confirmed the registrations for the digital show will soon be opened. In order to participate, the contestants just have to record video & click images of their talent and send it to the team members of Abacus. Nikhil Singh committed that the digital show will have categories like art competition (painting, sculpture), singing competition dance and dramas as well. Nikhil Singh also hoped to add more categories in coming days. Talking about the initiative, Vivek Dwivedi young technocrat who did his engineering from Amity University and one of the fund contributors of future Superstar show said,” I wish my friends Nikhil and Sharad for this mega event and also have firm believe that they will quite successful in their latest initiative, I offered my support in these challenging times of covid19 and I am quite happy to support them in whatever way I could as generating funds are always a huge task for anyone who is taking such a massive challenge, I hope other art lovers and friends too will support us ”. Vivek Dwivedi who is also an art lover by heart said, India as we know is the land full of diverse talent and Abacus is giving them a great platform to showcase their talent”. Vivek Dwivedi also added the digital show by Abacus Media is one of its kind, talent hunt will provide a platform for budding artists and performers to come to the limelight and showcase their talent from different corners of India. Vivek Dwivedi is also excited to see the talent pool for the event. Co-founders of Abacus Media Sharad and Nikhil Singh also aims to help popularise art and culture through the initiative. Nikhil Singh also added that if anyone keen to be part of the show as a participant, sponsor ,co-sponsor or contributor can write an email
to us .Event organisers have made it clear only those sponsors, co-sponsors or contributors are welcomed as associates who want to have long term association and keen to take the E- talent hunt show to the next level. Nikhil and Sharad also admitted that “Lockdown affected the event industry severely, but we managed to plan the digital talent hunt show and now it’s time to make the show a grand success”. Abacus has already roped in ex India legend cricketer Sandeep Patil as its brand ambassador.
A big celebrity name from Bollywood too will join the elite list of brand ambassadors in coming days.
Concise about the co-founders
Nikhil Singh, Co-Founder, Abacus Media
When Nikhil Singh graduated as an engineer, little did he know that he would be using his creative prowess laced with business acumen to steer forward the ship of high ticket marketing in India. Driven by a firm belief to transform the marketing set-up to make it more sustainable and aligned with the need of the hour. He is the firm believer in building a sustainable future for the marketing and branding industry.Nikhil attributes all achievements to his father Mr Rajender Singh who is serving Delhi Police officer ( PCR/ Shahdara Zone).It was because of my father I dared to follow my entrepreneurial dream. His versatile character can very well be established from his new talent hunt show Abacus India’s future Superstar. He is using the space for bringing out new talent and to form the critical connect between creativity and mind development. But Nikhil is not the one to rest on his laurels. His never-say-die attitude has given the size to talent hunt show and his dream is to bring best talent even from the remotest part of the country. Nikhil is someone who has always believed in the calibre of the younger generation. No doubt that he is a righteous role model to many.
Sharad Singh, Co-Founder, Abacus Media
Coming from a non – business background, Sharad faced a lot of challenges which finances being a major concern in shaping his career. A Sports Marketing background and a Journalist as well have proved that perseverance can ensure success in any field of work. The lack of mentorship, resources and proper blueprint, the first few years were extremely difficult and challenging. His journey is a true example for all the marketing hustlers who are struggling today. He always loved the concept of storytelling through advertisements. Sharad Singh is an entrepreneur, High ticket branding and media marketing consultant, a speaker. He decided to venture into the field of media branding and marketing. Lacking the right knowledge and mentorship led to the burnings of his savings very quickly. After a series of failures, investing all his savings with just 700 left in his bank account and a 80,000 negative card bill, he was asked to stop dreaming big and take up a regular job again. But he trusted in his belief that his dreams about success were much larger than these failures. Sharad said, I started to write some columns in newspapers and news websites and gave some lectures on high ticket marketing and in some institutes to raise funds and pay my bills. By doing this Sharad saved some money and re launched his Sports marketing and athlete management company 22 Yards Sports. Now Sharad spearheads Abacus Media network which aims at delivering world class Branding and Media Marketing skills and expertise. He is focused, passionate Media marketer & Chief thinker at Abacus Media, Sharad is an eager strategist & spearheads all the initiatives at Abacus Media. Sharad has worked with several brands on the national & international level. Success loves this man for a reason. He aspires as much for his people as himself. Sharad says, most people have success stories, but I have stories of my failure that led to my success, hope I inspire.
To discover more about the Abacus Media and India’s happening E-carnival Abacus India future Superstar visit. http://abacusemedia.co.in/
