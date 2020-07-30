Becton Dickinson: Taking a lead in innovative healthcare delivery by advancing the world of health

With a legacy of 120+years, BD has emerged as a critical health care provider, with an unwavering commitment to medical technology, improving medical discovery, diagnostics and delivery of care. With many firsts to its credit, like world’s first safety-engineered syringe, evacuated blood collection tubes, the commercial fluorescence-activated cell sorting system, the automated medication dispensing cabinet and the smart infusion pump, BD has been a leader in helping clinicians improve patient and healthcare worker safety, in a manner that is efficient as well as cost-effective. With a fully owned subsidiary - BD India Pvt. Ltd, BD has been operating in India since 1995. Its world-class manufacturing plant, spread across 12.5 acres in Bawal (Haryana), has a capacity to churn out over a billion medical devices annually using a highly automated process as per global standards. The devices manufactured in this plant are exported to over 50 countries including Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and to Europe, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia.In addition to commercial operations, BD also has two campuses in Chandigarh and Bengaluru dedicated to Software technology and R&D respectively. During the last few years, BD has assembled an industry-leading portfolio of solutions to better serve the entire healthcare continuum—from discovery to diagnosis, to the process of care, to the treatment of disease. BD has also extended its scope of advancing healthcare from hospitals to pharmacies, nursing wards to operating theatres and the patient's bedside during these years. To arrive at this segment leadership position, BD has leveraged on a set of new capabilities to accelerate innovation, seeking new and better solutions that address our customers’ unmet needs, improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care and expand access. Today, with leading innovations in discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD seeks to be a market leader in Medical, Life Sciences and Interventional verticals.The BD Medical vertical aims to optimize core healthcare delivery processes in Medication management, Drug delivery, and Infection prevention, whereas the Life Sciences vertical aims to improve diagnosis and selection of optimal treatment of Infectious disease, and Oncology. Additionally, the Interventional vertical is progressing towards advancing technologies to treat high-burden diseases and conditions Vascular disease, Renal disease, Urological disease, Hernias, and Oncology.These partnerships have provided an impetus to drive a positive global impact and working to address the societal challenges that are relevant to our business simultaneously.Some of these collaborations include Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors in IV Therapy or PRIME, a patient safety program for hospitals, developed by Joint Commission International (JCI) for Patient Safety was sponsored by BD to create a practical curriculum with a focus on critical skills to life. It was launched across Japan, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, India and Vietnam; a multi-city campaign on awareness called, “We Hope To Stop Cervical Cancer”, to curtail the most preventable cancer with a high mortality rate due to lack of awareness. The campaign has been designed and executed for generating awareness on the importance of early detection, and the importance of accurate screening; and an awareness campaign about Deep-Vein Thrombosis (DVT), “Love Your Limbs” campaign to target DVT and diabetic foot ulcer patients. In addition, BD has also fostered “The multi-country Labs for Life” partnership wherein the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) works with the National AIDS Control Organization, MoHFW (NACO) in India to strengthen HIV and TB diagnostics and lab network in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.Another multi-country partnership called STRIDES with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) works with the Central TB Division, MoHFW in India on strengthening Liquid Culture and Drug Susceptibility Testing lab network to improve detection and appropriate treatment initiation for Drug-Resistant TB patients. BD has also donated 20 million auto-disable syringes, valued at $1 million, to Rotary—a non-profit organization dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges—in support of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, during 2019. With facilitation by Direct Relief, a global humanitarian aid organization, the 20 million syringes were delivered and used for vaccinations in four states within India—Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Haryana. To honour BD’s work in helping to combat the threat of antimicrobial resistance through programs that raise awareness and mobilize and activate the healthcare industry, BD was featured in the Fortune magazine’s annual list of companies who “Change the World”. Editor in chief Mr. Abhay Kaushik of The Brand Story feels honoured to felicitate Becton Dickinson (BD) with “India’s Most Admirable Healthcare Brand -2020” for its unwavering focus on innovation in improving medication and delivery, patient care, for its contribution to enhancing patient care by improving infectious disease diagnosis and infection control, immune system monitoring, and for its role in social good by making health care inclusive, effective and affordable. About “The Brand Story” The Brand Story is an end-to-end Media and Event Services company. Our Service offerings include targeted media coverage across platforms, content creation for TV and other media platforms. The Brand Story is the promoter of India’s Most Admirable Brands (telecast partners: National TV channels), India’s Most Admirable Workplace, Indian Brand & Leadership Conclave featuring “India’s Top Minds, Leading Brands of India”, Elite Brands and ICAN Summit – A Cancer awareness programme.