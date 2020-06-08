Brains for Beauty: How Nav Brar is leading the change

From always being fascinated by brushes and makeup products and how it can enhance someone’s beauty, one of Punjab’s leading make-up artists Nav Brar was inclined towards the field from the beginning. While she was doing LLM from University of Bristol, UK, she started working as a part-time makeup artist in London. This stint made her crystal clear about the path she should choose in her life.
After a masters in law degree, when she returned to India, she started her Instagram page to share pictures of friends and relatives whom she had dolled up for various occasions. From bridal to party and subtle makeup looks; she tried every other look that would grab eyeballs. In a matter of few days of posting these pictures, Nav started receiving calls of young brides who wanted to get their wedding make up done from her.
Since then, Nav has worked both nationally and internationally and there has been no looking back. “Besides India, most of my brides are from countries such as Canada, US, Australia and the UK. It is quite overwhelming to receive calls when brides want to book their wedding date according to my availability. Wedding day is the most special day in anyone’s life. Everybody wants to look their best. Therefore, if they trust your art, they are completely convinced to wait for you. Most of my international brides block my calendar 9 to 10 months in advance.”
The bridal look has undergone an overhaul. New-age make-up artists like Nav are the reason behind it. Ever since she started working in Punjab, she focused on the natural and contemporary looks in tune with the trend. She amps up the glam quotient of brides on their big day. “My work is all about balance and subtleness. In fact, taste of young brides is also growing towards natural makeup. Therefore, all my services such as air brush bridal make-up, pre bridal make-up, HD Make-up, party make-up, hair styling etc follow latest international trends,” says Nav, who has been featured as a makeup & beauty expert on the cover of reputable magazines.
She is known for customizing looks for each and every bride: A different makeup style each time to enhance the bride’s features. Along with her flawless makeup techniques, it is the special treatment given to the clients that makes her pretty popular. Once a bride chooses her, Nav makes sure that she holds multiple prep sessions with the bride.
“Other than makeup a bride always has hundred things on her mind that she wants to discuss. I make sure to hold personal consultation sessions with brides to discuss their expectations and plan a look for their big day. If a bride is from India, we meet personally and discuss each and everything – from the colour of her wedding outfits to the jewellery, skin care routine etc. For foreign brides, there are regular audio/video calls to make sure their queries are solved,” says recipient of best makeup artist in Punjab Award.
With the rising increase in demand of her dates, she decided to come up with a team that can help her cater to more clients. Last year, she launched her make up studio and academy: Nav Brar Studios & Makeup Academy, in Chandigarh region. The studio consists of a dedicated team of senior make-up artists and hair stylists. “I used to feel quite bad when I had to say no to brides due to my chock-o-block schedule. But brides would keep requesting if I could manage some or other way. One could feel how these brides who had called with a hope would feel disappointed. Hence, I decided to come up with a studio so that we don’t miss any bride. Also the studio’s main focus is to have a perfect solution for those who like to keep it simple yet glam.”
After working in Punjab for a few years now, Nav realized that there isn’t any academy that teaches the contemporary makeup skills. She started her make-up academy for those who were willing to take make-up as a profession. “Though there are many institutes, but the region lacked the ones that could offer knowledge of latest international trends and products. We started offering intensive professional makeup courses with the best of facilities and exposure to quality learning. Our one-month make-up course consists of small batch where students get a hands-on experience. Every student gets individual supervision and guidance for not only makeup but also on how to set up their own makeup career, marketing and social media amplification,” shares the artist, who also holds a diploma in cosmetology.
Nav, who has always had the zeal to share her knowledge with others, is now planning to expand with nails and eyelash extension exclusive services at her studio.
