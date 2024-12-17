Celebrating global leaders in healthcare innovation at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held on December 6-7 aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise in Dubai, celebrated leadership, innovation, and achievement. Led by Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the awards gala brought together visionaries from over 40 countries, honoring excellence in business, health, and wellness
Dubai, UAE, December 12, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise in Dubai gathered healthcare visionaries from over 80 countries, each pioneering advancements that redefine patient care, technology, and medical standards. Forttuna’s platform celebrates leaders pushing the boundaries of innovation, efficiency, and accessibility, showcasing global excellence in diverse healthcare specialities.
Emerging Healthcare Start-up of the Year: ezClinic, United States
In today’s healthcare landscape, preventable patient harm results in millions of deaths and disabilities that cost health systems trillions each year. ezClinic's AI Nurse Assistant (AI-NA) emerges as a transformative solution, mirroring the vigilance of bedside nurses by constantly monitoring patients and predicting potential complications before they escalate. With 1 in 10 hospital patients experiencing adverse events, leading to over 3 million deaths and 64 million disabilities annually, such technology is crucial. Nurses can prevent over half of these incidents but are hindered by the impossibility of constant monitoring due to their diverse responsibilities. AI-NA acts as a digital assistant, ensuring nurses are alerted to critical changes without needing to be in the room, allowing them to focus on other essential tasks.
Physician of the Year: Prof. Carlos Rivas Echeverría, United Kingdom
The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 celebrated remarkable strides in healthcare, naming Prof. Carlos Rivas Echeverria as the United Kingdom's - Physician of the Year for his transformative contributions to sleep medicine. Renowned for integrating research, education, and clinical practice, Prof. Rivas Echeverria has pioneered initiatives such as the Preeclampsia Prevention Program and a traffic accident prevention initiative in Venezuela, which has significantly advanced public health. His SLEEPCARE Clinics franchise, now established internationally, redefines sleep and respiratory care standards, and his application of artificial intelligence in medicine exemplifies forward-thinking solutions that enhance patient outcomes. Prof. Rivas-Echeverria’s achievements were celebrated as a testament to the power of innovation and dedication in driving positive change. The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards continue to recognize leaders who inspire and elevate the standards in their fields, fostering a brighter future in healthcare.
Most Inspiring Leader of the Year: Dr. Amal Alhefdhi, Saudi Arabia
Dr. Amal Alhefdhi is an Associate Professor and Consultant in Breast and Endocrine Surgery at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. She is the Program Director of Breast and Endocrine Surgical Oncology Fellowship Training and Deputy Program of Surgery clerkship at AlFaisal University. A distinguished alumna of Harvard and Oxford, she has completed fellowships in breast and endocrine surgery at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and holds the Saudi and Arab Board of General Surgery.
As one of Saudi Arabia's few female surgeons, Dr. Alhefdhi juggles clinical, administrative, research, and educational responsibilities while volunteering and managing family duties. Her published research in peer-reviewed journals underscores her commitment to advancing her field. Despite facing gender-based challenges, she has established herself as a role model for aspiring female surgeons, earning national and international recognition for her dedication and impact in medicine.
Gynecologist of the Year: Dr. Evangelia Bakali, United Kingdom
Dr. Evangelia Bakali, a distinguished gynecologist based in the UK, has significantly contributed to women’s health, specializing in conditions such as endometriosis, gynecological oncology, and menopause. She holds a Ph.D. from the University of Leicester and has a prolific research portfolio, with her findings presented at international conferences. Her expertise in minimally invasive procedures, including hysteroscopies and laparoscopies, allows her to provide complex surgical solutions with minimal recovery time. She also offers the Juliet Laser Treatment, an innovative, non-surgical option for treating conditions like vaginal atrophy and stress incontinence. Practicing both privately and within the NHS, Dr. Bakali is a recognized leader in advanced gynecological care, committed to improving health outcomes for women through evidence-based treatments and groundbreaking techniques.
CMIO of the Year: Dr. Julie Harrigan, United States
Dr. Julie Harrigan is a seasoned Hospitalist and Palliative Care Family Medicine physician with a subspecialty in Clinical Informatics. With over 15 years of experience as an advisor, CMO, and CMIO in major U.S. healthcare systems, she has driven advancements in electronic health record (EHR) implementation, clinical quality initiatives, and collaborative healthcare management. As the founder and CMO of Physician EHR Solutions, LLC, Dr. Harrigan provides executive consultancy on EHR strategies, clinical standardization, and growth initiatives, working with software developers to improve workflows and enhance patient safety. Her efforts focus on increasing care efficiency while reducing provider burdens and care costs. Recognized for her impact, Dr. Harrigan has earned multiple state and national awards, including the Leadership and Executive Physician of the Year by Continental Who's Who. In 2023 and 2024, she was named Women in Medicine’s Physician of the Year.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Corinne Becker Lang, France
Dr. Corinne Becker Lang, a distinguished French plastic and reconstructive surgeon with over 25 years of clinical expertise, is celebrated globally for her pioneering work in lymphatic surgery. As an Associate Professor at Université Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris, her groundbreaking contributions span plastic, hand, and microsurgery. Dr. Corinne’s focus on lymphedema—a condition resulting from cancer treatments or congenital lymphatic malformations—has led to innovative solutions, including autologous lymph node transplantation. Her career emphasizes multidisciplinary research to enhance lymphedema treatment, and her dedication extends through her foundation, which accelerates new therapies and provides medical care to children with congenital or acquired conditions. Dr. Corinne is instrumental in educating surgeons globally, reinforcing her commitment to advancing lymphatic care. A key figure in LYMPHOEDEMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION AISBL, she remains a leader in transforming patient outcomes through her innovative approach.
The 2024 awards reaffirm Forttuna’s role as a global stage for transformative healthcare leadership. By spotlighting achievements from AI nursing solutions to cutting-edge research in gynecology and surgery, Forttuna inspires continuous progress and collaboration, reminding us that excellence in healthcare is a journey toward a healthier world for all.
