Dubai, UAE, December 12, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise in Dubai gathered healthcare visionaries from over 80 countries, each pioneering advancements that redefine patient care, technology, and medical standards. Forttuna’s platform celebrates leaders pushing the boundaries of innovation, efficiency, and accessibility, showcasing global excellence in diverse healthcare specialities.

Emerging Healthcare Start-up of the Year: ezClinic, United States

In today’s healthcare landscape, preventable patient harm results in millions of deaths and disabilities that cost health systems trillions each year. ezClinic's AI Nurse Assistant (AI-NA) emerges as a transformative solution, mirroring the vigilance of bedside nurses by constantly monitoring patients and predicting potential complications before they escalate. With 1 in 10 hospital patients experiencing adverse events, leading to over 3 million deaths and 64 million disabilities annually, such technology is crucial. Nurses can prevent over half of these incidents but are hindered by the impossibility of constant monitoring due to their diverse responsibilities. AI-NA acts as a digital assistant, ensuring nurses are alerted to critical changes without needing to be in the room, allowing them to focus on other essential tasks.

Physician of the Year: Prof. Carlos Rivas Echeverría, United Kingdom

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 celebrated remarkable strides in healthcare, naming Prof. Carlos Rivas Echeverria as the United Kingdom's - Physician of the Year for his transformative contributions to sleep medicine. Renowned for integrating research, education, and clinical practice, Prof. Rivas Echeverria has pioneered initiatives such as the Preeclampsia Prevention Program and a traffic accident prevention initiative in Venezuela, which has significantly advanced public health. His SLEEPCARE Clinics franchise, now established internationally, redefines sleep and respiratory care standards, and his application of artificial intelligence in medicine exemplifies forward-thinking solutions that enhance patient outcomes. Prof. Rivas-Echeverria’s achievements were celebrated as a testament to the power of innovation and dedication in driving positive change. The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards continue to recognize leaders who inspire and elevate the standards in their fields, fostering a brighter future in healthcare.