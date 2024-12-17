Celebrating excellence in health & wellness: Forttuna Global Excellence Award winners

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held on December 6-7 aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise in Dubai, celebrated leadership, innovation, and achievement. Led by Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the awards gala brought together visionaries from over 40 countries, honoring excellence in business, health, and wellnes
Dubai, UAE, December 03, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise in Dubai, once again gathered visionary leaders from around the globe, honouring individuals who are transforming healthcare with their innovations, compassion, and dedication. These distinguished awardees represent a new era in medical science and well-being, where personalised care and advanced technologies intersect to create a lasting impact. From pioneering scoliosis treatment to advancements in mental health and AI-powered digital healthcare, each winner stands as a beacon of hope and progress in their field.
General Surgeon of the Year: Dr. Guru Prasad Painuly, India
With over 42 years of medical expertise, Dr. Guru Prasad Painuly began his journey at King George Medical College, Lucknow, qualifying as a surgical specialist in 1981. He dedicated 21 years to government hospitals, where, despite limited resources, he found fulfillment in serving patients across diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Transitioning to the private sector, he now serves as Medical Director at Max Super-Specialty Hospital, Dehradun. Dr. Painuly values the advanced technologies available in corporate healthcare, though he notes the difference in patient demographics served. At Max Hospital, he ensures the community is informed about the latest medical advancements, holding strong to his philosophy that honesty, ethical practice, and patient-centered care are vital to success. Above all, he believes that healthcare access is a fundamental right, a principle guiding his esteemed career.
Consultant Psychiatrist and Senior Physician of the Year: Dr. Nachiketa Sinha, Canada
Dr. Nachiketa Sinha, a distinguished psychiatrist with over 20 years in mental health, has redefined care delivery across borders. A graduate of Karnatak University, India, Dr. Sinha trained at Cambridge Deanery and worked with the Bedfordshire and Luton NHS Trust in the UK, before becoming a consultant psychiatrist in New Brunswick, Canada, in 2006. Beyond clinical care, he has pioneered culturally sensitive psychiatric treatment for First Nations communities and led the implementation of Community Treatment Orders in New Brunswick. Dr. Sinha's leadership includes two terms as president of the New Brunswick Psychiatric Association and past president of the Canadian Psychiatric Association. Recently appointed Regional Chief of Staff, he now oversees over 1,000 physicians in his health authority. Balancing his career with roles as a father, photographer, and writer, Dr. Sinha remains committed to advancing mental health care with compassion, dedication, and innovation.
Healthcare Leader of the Year: Dr. Ewelina Türk, Switzerland
With 11 years in digital health, Dr. Ewelina Türk has been instrumental in advancing large-scale health impacts. Since 2013, she has contributed to Ada Health’s AI-powered platform, which supports over 60 million users worldwide by providing symptom assessment and care navigation. Through strategic partnerships with payers, governments, healthcare providers, and life science companies, Ada also connects patients to telehealth services and medication, transforming healthcare accessibility and effectiveness. Dr. Türk’s leadership in developing Ada's medical knowledge base and reasoning engine propelled her to her current role as SVP of Medical Products, where she oversees all medical aspects of product development. Her contributions to research publications further validate Ada’s robust, high-quality performance in the healthcare space, underscoring her commitment to leveraging AI for enhanced patient care globally.
Young Wellness Leader of the Year: Sarvesh Melvin, Singapore
Melvin is a renowned counsellor and hypnotherapist who, at just 25, has built a prominent counselling practice in Singapore. Through his esteemed mentorship program, LevelUP, Sarvesh Melvin has empowered countless clients to achieve transformative breakthroughs in both their professional and personal lives. In addition to his clinical expertise, Sarvesh Melvin is a dedicated trainer, equipping fellow professionals with cutting-edge tools to drive meaningful change in their clients. Sarvesh Melvin’s vision of becoming a neurosurgeon drives him to continually push boundaries and become a multi-faceted leader in the healthcare industry.
Hospital of the Year: Medcare Hospital Sharjah, UAE
Medcare Hospital Sharjah is shaping the future of healthcare through our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, advanced patient care, and innovative technology. Their dedication reflects the epitome of care as they integrate global clinical programs and attract the top experts worldwide, positioning themselves as a hub for world-class patient care. Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, the flagship hospital of Medcare Group, further enhances this mission by establishing Centers of Excellence in clinical care, offering comprehensive, top-tier medical care both locally and internationally. Their niche specialities comprise the Centre of Advanced Skull Base Surgery, Oculoplastic & Ocular Oncology, Advanced Endoscopy & Gastroenterology, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, and Advanced Smart Heart Revival Unit. These innovations represent the perfect blend of clinical excellence and service excellence, reflecting Medcare’s dedication to merging cutting-edge techniques with personalised care. This approach elevates patient outcomes and satisfaction, setting new benchmarks in the global healthcare landscape.
Cardiologist of the Year: Dr. Kevin Lau, Singapore
Dr. Kevin Lau, an Australia-born, U.S.-educated scoliosis expert, has dedicated over two decades to advancing spinal health. Inspired by his brother’s struggle with scoliosis, Dr. Lau developed the ScolioLife® System, a pioneering non-surgical, holistic approach to managing scoliosis. The ScolioLife® System emphasises natural, preventive care, offering personalised scoliosis exercises and treatments for each patient. Through award-winning clinics in Singapore’s Orchard Road and new locations in Kuala Lumpur and Surabaya, Dr. Lau has helped thousands improve their spinal health. His dedication to accessible, affordable scoliosis care attracts patients worldwide seeking effective treatment. One of the clinic’s most innovative developments is the ScolioAlign® brace, a 3D-printed device designed to correct spinal alignment. This advanced brace, in combination with other unique treatments in the ScolioLife® System, sets the clinic apart as a leader in scoliosis care. With a commitment to delivering visible scoliosis correction without surgery, Dr. Lau continues to redefine how scoliosis is treated, offering hope to patients worldwide.
The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 celebrated visionary leaders driving the future of healthcare. Honouring innovations from digital health to personalised mental care and advanced surgery, each awardee embodies Forttuna’s mission to elevate global healthcare standards. These pioneers set a high bar for excellence, compassion, and innovation, underscoring a global commitment to advancements that benefit communities worldwide.
