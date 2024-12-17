Celebrating excellence in health & wellness: Forttuna Global Excellence Award winners

Dubai, UAE, December 03, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise in Dubai, once again gathered visionary leaders from around the globe, honouring individuals who are transforming healthcare with their innovations, compassion, and dedication. These distinguished awardees represent a new era in medical science and well-being, where personalised care and advanced technologies intersect to create a lasting impact. From pioneering scoliosis treatment to advancements in mental health and AI-powered digital healthcare, each winner stands as a beacon of hope and progress in their field.

General Surgeon of the Year: Dr. Guru Prasad Painuly, India

With over 42 years of medical expertise, Dr. Guru Prasad Painuly began his journey at King George Medical College, Lucknow, qualifying as a surgical specialist in 1981. He dedicated 21 years to government hospitals, where, despite limited resources, he found fulfillment in serving patients across diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Transitioning to the private sector, he now serves as Medical Director at Max Super-Specialty Hospital, Dehradun. Dr. Painuly values the advanced technologies available in corporate healthcare, though he notes the difference in patient demographics served. At Max Hospital, he ensures the community is informed about the latest medical advancements, holding strong to his philosophy that honesty, ethical practice, and patient-centered care are vital to success. Above all, he believes that healthcare access is a fundamental right, a principle guiding his esteemed career.

Consultant Psychiatrist and Senior Physician of the Year: Dr. Nachiketa Sinha, Canada

Dr. Nachiketa Sinha, a distinguished psychiatrist with over 20 years in mental health, has redefined care delivery across borders. A graduate of Karnatak University, India, Dr. Sinha trained at Cambridge Deanery and worked with the Bedfordshire and Luton NHS Trust in the UK, before becoming a consultant psychiatrist in New Brunswick, Canada, in 2006. Beyond clinical care, he has pioneered culturally sensitive psychiatric treatment for First Nations communities and led the implementation of Community Treatment Orders in New Brunswick. Dr. Sinha's leadership includes two terms as president of the New Brunswick Psychiatric Association and past president of the Canadian Psychiatric Association. Recently appointed Regional Chief of Staff, he now oversees over 1,000 physicians in his health authority. Balancing his career with roles as a father, photographer, and writer, Dr. Sinha remains committed to advancing mental health care with compassion, dedication, and innovation.