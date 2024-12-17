From healthcare to business: Recognising global leaders changing the world

Dubai, UAE, December 12, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise, in the dynamic city of Dubai, gathered an illustrious group of pioneers who are reshaping industries worldwide. This year’s winners, spanning fields from advanced healthcare and technology to real estate and finance, represent the essence of innovation, resilience, and commitment. Each honoree is a testament to the transformative power of dedicated leadership and vision, driving positive change across borders. Here, we spotlight six distinguished awardees whose achievements exemplify excellence and set new benchmarks in their industries.

Osteopath of the Year & Well-being Start-up of the Year: Dr. Frederic Roscop, Aequil, United Kingdom

Frederic Roscop, a renowned London-based osteopath with over 25 years of experience and an international clientele, including many celebrity clients, is a leading figure in the health and wellness industry. In 2024, he will launch Aequil, a groundbreaking brand of supplements featuring Liquid Intelligence™—a double-patent-pending technology that utilises quantum biology and informed water to enhance cellular function and help the body combat environmental stress. Originally developed to support his patients, Aequil offers a holistic health solution, combining supplements, digital tools, and integrative exercises to empower individuals to manage their wellness at home. Frederic's innovative approach merges traditional osteopathy with cutting-edge holistic techniques, delivering transformative care for those with chronic and complex conditions. With Aequil, Frederic aims to make holistic healthcare accessible to all, providing science-backed solutions that promote overall well-being. His recent win as Osteopath of the Year & Well-being Start-up of the Year highlights his lifelong dedication to advancing patient care and the field of holistic health.

Healthcare Consultancy of the Year: Care Quality Support Services, United Kingdom

Godfrey Mushandu, Managing Director of GMT Networks Ltd (operating as Care Quality Support and Ultra Healthcare Solutions), is a leading figure in the UK’s health and social care consultancy sector. With over 20 years of experience, he has been instrumental in assisting care providers—such as Domiciliary Care Agencies, Supported Living Services, and Children's Homes—in navigating the regulatory landscapes of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Ofsted. His expertise spans quality assurance, risk assessments, care planning, and business growth, helping providers achieve high compliance standards for exceptional CQC and Ofsted ratings. Beyond compliance, Godfrey empowers businesses through mentorship, coaching, and support in areas like tender writing and social media marketing. His hands-on approach and deep industry insight have shaped his commitment to enhancing UK care services. His leadership philosophy, inspired by personal and professional challenges, motivates others to excel in this demanding yet rewarding field.