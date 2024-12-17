From healthcare to business: Recognising global leaders changing the world

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held on December 6-7 aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise in Dubai, celebrated leadership, innovation, and achievement. Led by Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the awards gala brought together visionaries from over 40 countries, honoring excellence in business, health, and wellness
Dubai, UAE, December 12, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise, in the dynamic city of Dubai, gathered an illustrious group of pioneers who are reshaping industries worldwide. This year’s winners, spanning fields from advanced healthcare and technology to real estate and finance, represent the essence of innovation, resilience, and commitment. Each honoree is a testament to the transformative power of dedicated leadership and vision, driving positive change across borders. Here, we spotlight six distinguished awardees whose achievements exemplify excellence and set new benchmarks in their industries.
Osteopath of the Year & Well-being Start-up of the Year: Dr. Frederic Roscop, Aequil, United Kingdom
Frederic Roscop, a renowned London-based osteopath with over 25 years of experience and an international clientele, including many celebrity clients, is a leading figure in the health and wellness industry. In 2024, he will launch Aequil, a groundbreaking brand of supplements featuring Liquid Intelligence™—a double-patent-pending technology that utilises quantum biology and informed water to enhance cellular function and help the body combat environmental stress. Originally developed to support his patients, Aequil offers a holistic health solution, combining supplements, digital tools, and integrative exercises to empower individuals to manage their wellness at home. Frederic's innovative approach merges traditional osteopathy with cutting-edge holistic techniques, delivering transformative care for those with chronic and complex conditions. With Aequil, Frederic aims to make holistic healthcare accessible to all, providing science-backed solutions that promote overall well-being. His recent win as Osteopath of the Year & Well-being Start-up of the Year highlights his lifelong dedication to advancing patient care and the field of holistic health.
Healthcare Consultancy of the Year: Care Quality Support Services, United Kingdom
Godfrey Mushandu, Managing Director of GMT Networks Ltd (operating as Care Quality Support and Ultra Healthcare Solutions), is a leading figure in the UK’s health and social care consultancy sector. With over 20 years of experience, he has been instrumental in assisting care providers—such as Domiciliary Care Agencies, Supported Living Services, and Children's Homes—in navigating the regulatory landscapes of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Ofsted. His expertise spans quality assurance, risk assessments, care planning, and business growth, helping providers achieve high compliance standards for exceptional CQC and Ofsted ratings. Beyond compliance, Godfrey empowers businesses through mentorship, coaching, and support in areas like tender writing and social media marketing. His hands-on approach and deep industry insight have shaped his commitment to enhancing UK care services. His leadership philosophy, inspired by personal and professional challenges, motivates others to excel in this demanding yet rewarding field.
Cardiologist of the Year: Dr. Niraj Gupta, India
Dr. Niraj Gupta, a visionary in interventional cardiology with over 25 years of experience and 25,000 complex procedures, has transformed cardiac care across India and the UAE. Holding a Doctorate in Cardiology and esteemed fellowships from the American College of Cardiology and European Society of Cardiology, he was honoured with the APJ Abdul Kalam Health Award for his excellence in cardiology. Dr. Gupta pioneered life-saving techniques like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), MitraClip, and Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) for high-risk patients. His patient-centered approach involves a multidisciplinary team that addresses patients' emotional, psychological, and physical
well-being, significantly improving their quality of life. Currently at NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Gupta shares his expertise globally through conferences and publications, embodying compassionate, innovative care that reshapes cardiovascular treatment standards.
Mentor of the Year: Tish Hodge, United States
In 2024, polarising issues across business, education, politics, and even sexuality are fueling cultural divides, pushing organisations and schools to reassess their commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Human Resources professionals often find themselves in challenging positions, upholding human rights and legal standards while guiding leaders who may unknowingly marginalise certain groups, such as transgender employees. To assist with these complexities, Cornell University’s DEI certificate program provides essential guidelines to foster inclusive behaviour. Among its recommendations are two proactive strategies: understanding the unique challenges faced by others and taking a stand as an “Upstander” rather than a passive bystander for excluded employees. It also warns against behaviours that undermine inclusivity, such as devaluing others' contributions or withholding vital information. Adopting these inclusive practices strengthens workplace culture, ensuring that every individual feels respected and valued, creating a positive environment that benefits all members of the organisation.
Business Woman of the Year: Samina Chowdhury, United States
Samina Chowdhury, a Global Real Estate Advisor with over 20 years of experience, stands out in the U.S. real estate market as a top producer in Maryland. Featured in Forbes, Baltimore Real Producers, and NY Weekly, Samina has earned accolades like the TopAgent (2006-2023), Quadruple Platinum Award (2007), and Keller Williams Millionaire Agent Medal (2014-2023). Her success stems from a unique approach, combining deep cultural understanding with modern real estate expertise. Fluent in five languages and with global travel experience, Samina offers clients personalised service, helping them integrate their culture and heritage into today’s American homes. Samina is also a sought-after speaker, having delivered a TED talk on the Three Principles of Communication and participating in key industry events worldwide. Her dedication and insight continue to shape the future of real estate, making her a true global ambassador in the field.
Business Leader of the Year: Anthony Osborne, Singapore
As the Asia Pacific Regional Delivery Director at Thought Machine, Anthony Osborne brings extensive experience from his time in the Australian Navy, where the high-pressure, close-knit submarine environment taught him critical project management, communication, and leadership skills. Now in the technology sector, he leads a team helping clients maximize Thought Machine’s Cloud Native Core Banking solutions. His mission is to advance financial businesses by accelerating product time-to-market and lowering operating costs through innovative technology and best practices. A key challenge is Vault Core’s transformative approach to core banking. To address this, Osborne led an initiative developing tools that allow non-technical users to independently design and launch financial products, ensuring clients efficiently navigate and utilise this groundbreaking technology. It’s an exciting time in financial technology, and I’m honoured to drive impactful change that enhances operational agility and market responsiveness.
The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 underscore the transformative impact of leaders like Dr. Frederic Roscop, Godfrey Mushandu, Dr. Niraj Gupta, Tish Hodge, Samina Chowdhury, and Anthony Osborne. These visionaries are setting benchmarks in healthcare, technology, diversity, real estate, and finance, each contributing unique insights and solutions that drive their fields forward. Their achievements are a testament to the Forttuna Awards’ mission: celebrating individuals whose dedication and innovative spirit inspire progress on a global scale. Together, these honorees exemplify the endless possibilities that arise when commitment and vision unite, paving the way for a future where excellence and inclusivity shape the world.
