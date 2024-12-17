Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024: Celebrating the leaders driving global innovation and impact

Dubai, UAE, December 12, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 brought together an elite cadre of visionaries and changemakers at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise, in Dubai, honouring trailblazers from around the world whose work redefines standards across diverse fields. This year’s honorees exemplify the dynamic blend of passion, innovation, and strategic insight necessary to excel in an ever-evolving global landscape. Each awardee has made significant strides in their sector, from technology and digital marketing to finance and publishing. Here, we profile six outstanding leaders celebrated for their groundbreaking achievements.

Business Leader of the Year: Nobuaki Uehara Matsuoka, Singapore

Nobuaki Uehara Matsuoka, CEO of CHAKS Cosmetic Design & Services, leads Singapore's cosmetics and personal care industry with innovative solutions that transform brand visions into reality. With over 24 years in the beauty sector, Nobuaki has translated scientific insights into global products and strives to beautify society beyond mere cosmetics. Recognised in Britishpedia: 2024 Successful People in Singapore, his career includes a role as R&D Director Principal at Procter & Gamble, where he developed iconic brands like Pantene, earned 49 global patents, and received the Technology Officer Award and One Asia Leadership Award. As President of the Society of Cosmetic Scientists Singapore and board advisor to Cosmetic Design Asia, Nobuaki has set high industry standards. His leadership at CHAKS has garnered extensive recognition, with a passion for collaboration and a vision to redefine beauty industry norms for future generations.

CIO of the Year: Jason Joseph, India

Jason Joseph, Global Director of IT & Cybersecurity at RamSoft, brings vast experience across secure software development, product security, system security, cyber threat intelligence, and governance across critical sectors, including energy, BFSI, healthcare, AI, and SaaS. Formerly the Group CISO for Desk 9 Group, he led cybersecurity at SignDesk, LegalDesk, and Melento. With an engineering degree from NIT Calicut and advanced programs from IIT Kanpur, Asian School of Cyber Laws, and WIPO, he’s currently pursuing a PgD in Cyber Law & Cyber Forensics at NLSIU. Recognised for his contributions, he holds numerous cybersecurity certifications and several national and international awards. Actively involved in the cyber and tech sectors, Jason tackles complex challenges at the intersection of technology, data protection, governance, and law, with a special focus on offensive security and threat intelligence.