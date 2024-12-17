Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024: Celebrating the leaders driving global innovation and impact

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards — 2024, held on December 6-7 aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise in Dubai, celebrated leadership, innovation, and achievement. Led by Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the awards gala brought together visionaries from over 40 countries, honoring excellence in business, health, and wellness
Dubai, UAE, December 12, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 brought together an elite cadre of visionaries and changemakers at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise, in Dubai, honouring trailblazers from around the world whose work redefines standards across diverse fields. This year’s honorees exemplify the dynamic blend of passion, innovation, and strategic insight necessary to excel in an ever-evolving global landscape. Each awardee has made significant strides in their sector, from technology and digital marketing to finance and publishing. Here, we profile six outstanding leaders celebrated for their groundbreaking achievements.
Business Leader of the Year: Nobuaki Uehara Matsuoka, Singapore
Nobuaki Uehara Matsuoka, CEO of CHAKS Cosmetic Design & Services, leads Singapore's cosmetics and personal care industry with innovative solutions that transform brand visions into reality. With over 24 years in the beauty sector, Nobuaki has translated scientific insights into global products and strives to beautify society beyond mere cosmetics. Recognised in Britishpedia: 2024 Successful People in Singapore, his career includes a role as R&D Director Principal at Procter & Gamble, where he developed iconic brands like Pantene, earned 49 global patents, and received the Technology Officer Award and One Asia Leadership Award. As President of the Society of Cosmetic Scientists Singapore and board advisor to Cosmetic Design Asia, Nobuaki has set high industry standards. His leadership at CHAKS has garnered extensive recognition, with a passion for collaboration and a vision to redefine beauty industry norms for future generations.
CIO of the Year: Jason Joseph, India
Jason Joseph, Global Director of IT & Cybersecurity at RamSoft, brings vast experience across secure software development, product security, system security, cyber threat intelligence, and governance across critical sectors, including energy, BFSI, healthcare, AI, and SaaS. Formerly the Group CISO for Desk 9 Group, he led cybersecurity at SignDesk, LegalDesk, and Melento. With an engineering degree from NIT Calicut and advanced programs from IIT Kanpur, Asian School of Cyber Laws, and WIPO, he’s currently pursuing a PgD in Cyber Law & Cyber Forensics at NLSIU. Recognised for his contributions, he holds numerous cybersecurity certifications and several national and international awards. Actively involved in the cyber and tech sectors, Jason tackles complex challenges at the intersection of technology, data protection, governance, and law, with a special focus on offensive security and threat intelligence.
Business Woman of the Year: Jadeeyah Abang, Philippines
Jadeeyah, a Harvard-trained digital marketing strategist and founder of Twin Rams Media, has driven transformative success for brands across Asia, Europe, and North America. Over the past decade, she has scaled Twin Rams Media threefold, generating approximately $100 million in client profits. Her strategic leadership earned her the title of Business Woman of the Year - Philippines by the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards. Jadeeyah led global campaigns for SOLUM Group, a Samsung spin-off, boosting lead generation by over 960% and securing top Google rankings. Her work in Entrepreneur Magazine frequently surpasses industry standards, garnering significant attention. Known for her expertise in PR, SEO, PPC, social media, email marketing, and analytics, she excels in budget optimisation and team management. Her proficiency in multilingual marketing, influencer collaborations, and full-funnel strategies cements her as a pioneer in digital marketing, consistently driving brands to market leadership.
Business Leader of the Year: Dr. Akira Mitsumasu, Saudi Arabia
When asked about career growth, Dr. Akira Mitsumasu emphasises that there is no golden rule, but offers a perspective that others may find valuable. Over time, through consistent engagement, skills improve, and opportunities arise by redefining and expanding one’s role. Dr. Mitsumasu believes these growth moments could result from an innovative leap, an incremental improvement, or a newfound understanding. A proponent of versatility, he has broadened his outlook by embracing multiple roles within the airline industry, blending unique insights into the field while also contributing actively as a marketer. His engagements with industry stakeholders and the marketing community continually provide him with diverse insights, driving both his professional and personal development. For Dr. Mitsumasu, career growth lies in widening one’s vision through active role expansion, interaction, and the constant redefinition of boundaries—a perspective that serves as a powerful guiding principle in any field.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Brenda Dempsey, United Kingdom
Brenda Dempsey, Founder and CEO of Book Brilliance Publishing, exemplifies a lifelong dedication to education and empowerment. With over 25 years in education, she began her journey as a teacher, fostering curiosity and growth in young minds. Her vision expanded beyond the classroom, leading her to become a multi-award-winning publisher, bestselling author, and master coach. In 2020, Brenda launched Book Brilliance Publishing, a platform promoting diversity, inclusion, and "authorpreneurship." Under her guidance, the company has grown into a global force, providing authors with essential tools to share their stories.
Brenda’s commitment to lifelong learning fuels her mission to empower authors to make a meaningful impact. As a master coach, Brenda helps individuals unlock potential and embrace leadership, proving the transformative power of education. Her work has made her a true champion of education, publishing, and beyond.
Business Woman of the Year: Vishaka Taneja, UAE
In the dynamic finance landscape, leaders must blend qualifications with strategic vision. As a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. Vishaka has honed her skills in financial planning, analysis, and risk management. But it’s the fusion of technical know-how and collaboration that sets her apart. Inspired by the Nadler Tushman Model, she championed cross-functional collaboration. Breaking down silos and fostering open communication, She creates synergies that drive innovation. From automating processes to customising ERP designs, she has witnessed how innovation unlocks hidden value. As a mother, Vishaka learned resilience and empathy—qualities that transcend boardrooms. Her philosophy? “Grow through what you go through.” Aspiring to the C-suite, she carries the collaborative spirit and hunger for innovation. Let’s empower teams and create a legacy of impact and growth."
The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 celebrated leaders like Nobuaki Uehara Matsuoka, Jason Joseph, Jadeeyah Abang, Dr. Akira Mitsumasu, Brenda Dempsey, and Vishaka Taneja—individuals who are shaping industries and communities through innovation, resilience, and visionary leadership. Their collective achievements emphasise the significance of interdisciplinary collaboration, social responsibility, and the transformative power of passion in driving positive change. As we look to the future, these honorees embody Forttuna’s commitment to recognising pioneers whose work inspires a new generation of leaders dedicated to excellence and societal advancement. Together, they illuminate the path forward, reminding us of the boundless possibilities that lie at the intersection of innovation and impact.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.