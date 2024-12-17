Empowering change: The remarkable leaders behind global innovation

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards — 2024, held on December 6-7 aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise in Dubai, celebrated leadership, innovation, and achievement. Led by Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the awards gala brought together visionaries from over 40 countries, honoring excellence in business, health, and wellness
Dubai, UAE, December 12, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise, in Dubai, brought together an extraordinary array of industry leaders, educators, and innovators who are transforming their fields through strategic vision, dedication, and a commitment to societal progress. This year’s awards honoured professionals whose contributions redefine excellence and inspire others to achieve lasting impact across business, technology, education, and social development. Here, we highlight four distinguished awardees whose work embodies the spirit of innovation, community upliftment, and mentorship.
Entrepreneur of the Year: Manish Sharma, India
Manish Sharma, a visionary consultant with over 18 years of experience, leads the way in helping organisations thrive in today's digital landscape. As the co-founder of Technizer India, he has developed innovative IT solutions that empower global teams and keep them competitive. Technizer India bridges theoretical knowledge with practical application, offering tailored consultancy services and training in AI, cloud, and web development. Manish’s extensive work with Fortune 500 companies includes driving growth through strategic technology planning, modernisation, and scalable architectures. A strong advocate of continuous learning, he has trained over 10,000 professionals, fostering a culture of innovation within his teams. As technology advances, Manish's mission remains focused on equipping businesses to leverage modern technologies effectively, ensuring long-term success in a rapidly evolving market.
Mentor of the Year: Michael Schreider, Saudi Arabia
At ISG Dammam, Principal Michael Schreider defines mentorship as a dynamic, reciprocal relationship aimed at empowering individuals to reach their full potential. Rooted in values like Integrity, Responsibility, Acceptance, and Respect, his mentorship philosophy aligns with ISG’s mission of "High Expectations, High Support" A notable example of his impact was helping a teacher build leadership confidence, culminating in a successful presentation at the ISG Convocation. Schreider’s approach to mentorship includes setting high expectations, offering personalised guidance, and encouraging self-reflection. His method relies on empathy, integrity, adaptability, and the ability to inspire growth, tailoring his support to meet each mentee’s needs. For Schreider, success is measured by the growth of his mentees, ensuring that both students and staff thrive in an environment rich with support and encouragement. His vision exemplifies the transformative power of mentorship in education.
Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year: Punith Suvarna, United States
Punith Suvarna, a seasoned Talent Acquisition Executive with three decades of experience, has led high-performing teams across Fintech, Enterprise, Internet, Banking, Startups, and large-scale industries. With a deep understanding of the talent landscape, he is known for creating and implementing innovative talent strategies that support organisational goals and foster business growth. Recognised for his strategic leadership, data-driven decision-making, and relationship-building, Punith excels in developing talent and promoting inclusive work environments. His ability to attract and retain top talent has consistently contributed to organisational success. Currently leading Global Talent Acquisition and Talent Branding at PayPal Inc., Punith previously held leadership positions at Adobe, LinkedIn, and Bank of America. His strategic approach to talent acquisition has built strong talent pipelines and enhanced employer reputation, positioning him as a transformative leader in the talent acquisition field.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Anjlee Prakash, India
Dr. Anjlee Prakash, Trustee and Chairperson of Learning Links Foundation, transitioned from a corporate career in 2002 to address social inequality through education. Initially focused on school programs, the Foundation has since expanded to empower individuals of all ages, especially vulnerable women, with skills for economic independence. Dr. Prakash underscores the Foundation's mission: "The impact of equipping women with the knowledge and skills to forge a sound economic future goes much beyond a family. Educating a woman empowers the entire community," The Learning Links Foundation provides access to education, supports girls in completing their studies, and develops skills that foster financial independence. The organization has positively impacted over 1 million female students, improved financial literacy for more than 7 million women, and built entrepreneurial skills for 50,000 women, aligning with UNESCO's goals for gender equality in education. Through these efforts, the Learning Links Foundation champions equitable futures and transformative community impact.
About Forttuna:
The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 honour exceptional leaders like Manish Sharma, Michael Schreider, Punith Suvarna, and Dr. Anjlee Prakash—individuals whose achievements elevate their fields and inspire others to pursue excellence and meaningful change. Each awardee has contributed to a more innovative, equitable, and empowered world, whether through technology, mentorship, talent development, or education. Their work exemplifies Forttuna’s mission to celebrate visionary leadership, spotlighting the power of commitment, collaboration, and impact in driving progress. Together, these leaders remind us that excellence is not only about individual success but also about fostering a collective legacy that shapes future generations.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.