Empowering change: The remarkable leaders behind global innovation

Dubai, UAE, December 12, 2024: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held at Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, A Luxury Cruise, in Dubai, brought together an extraordinary array of industry leaders, educators, and innovators who are transforming their fields through strategic vision, dedication, and a commitment to societal progress. This year’s awards honoured professionals whose contributions redefine excellence and inspire others to achieve lasting impact across business, technology, education, and social development. Here, we highlight four distinguished awardees whose work embodies the spirit of innovation, community upliftment, and mentorship.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Manish Sharma, India

Manish Sharma, a visionary consultant with over 18 years of experience, leads the way in helping organisations thrive in today's digital landscape. As the co-founder of Technizer India, he has developed innovative IT solutions that empower global teams and keep them competitive. Technizer India bridges theoretical knowledge with practical application, offering tailored consultancy services and training in AI, cloud, and web development. Manish’s extensive work with Fortune 500 companies includes driving growth through strategic technology planning, modernisation, and scalable architectures. A strong advocate of continuous learning, he has trained over 10,000 professionals, fostering a culture of innovation within his teams. As technology advances, Manish's mission remains focused on equipping businesses to leverage modern technologies effectively, ensuring long-term success in a rapidly evolving market.

Mentor of the Year: Michael Schreider, Saudi Arabia

At ISG Dammam, Principal Michael Schreider defines mentorship as a dynamic, reciprocal relationship aimed at empowering individuals to reach their full potential. Rooted in values like Integrity, Responsibility, Acceptance, and Respect, his mentorship philosophy aligns with ISG’s mission of "High Expectations, High Support" A notable example of his impact was helping a teacher build leadership confidence, culminating in a successful presentation at the ISG Convocation. Schreider’s approach to mentorship includes setting high expectations, offering personalised guidance, and encouraging self-reflection. His method relies on empathy, integrity, adaptability, and the ability to inspire growth, tailoring his support to meet each mentee’s needs. For Schreider, success is measured by the growth of his mentees, ensuring that both students and staff thrive in an environment rich with support and encouragement. His vision exemplifies the transformative power of mentorship in education.