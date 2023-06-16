CostBo selects Google Cloud to power its commerce ecosystem

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

CostBo, a leading B2B SAAS company, partners with BRIO, to leverage the power of Google Cloud. The adoption of Google Cloud by CostBo's platform has enabled the company to leverage cloud computing technologies to scale its operations, reduce infrastructure costs, and increase efficiency and security.By leveraging Google Cloud's AI-led technologies and built-in database integrations, CostBo is able to ensure that the data results are precisely meeting the user expectations to make for easier decision-making with a simplified workflow. The personalized AI-based interfaces and engagement tools of CostBo, such as CRM, loyalty points, and discounts, help to acquire and engage more customers effectively."If you want to build an “Innovative product”, you have to be backed by an innovative cloud like Google that keeps upgrading every day to give you opportunities to grow faster," Anantha Narayanan and Eshwar Angusamy, Co-Founders at CostBo"We are super happy to be partnering with CostBo in their mission to provide small and midsize brands a secure and scalable digital platform with future-ready capabilities and help them connect with customers across the country. It is amazing to see how CostBo’s lean development team, with the help of Brio’s consulting and best practices was able to build this great e-commerce platform on Google Cloud’s secure and scalable infrastructure '' said Abdul Muneem, Co-founder & Director, of Brio TechnologiesTo optimize the cloud environment and meet the precision of business needs on cost management solutions for both the B2B and B2C brands, CostBo has seamlessly migrated its existing IT infrastructure to Google Cloud. BRIO's expertise in cloud technology and data analytics has been invaluable in ensuring a seamless integration of Google Cloud. BRIO has provided CostBo with valuable insights, best practices, cost optimization strategies, and security measures.“We are excited to provide CostBo with a secure, agile and intelligent solution supporting the vision of their business and help them build innovative products for their end users”, said Abhinav Kishore, Head of SMB Sales India at Google CloudThe partnership between CostBo and BRIO demonstrates a commitment to using the latest technologies to deliver cost-effective solutions that enable businesses to thrive in today's competitive marketplace. With Google Cloud and Brio's support, CostBo is well-positioned to continue to innovate and drive growth for its customers.CostBo is a leading B2B SAAS company that specializes in helping businesses optimize their operations through the implementation of cloud technology. With a focus on delivering measurable results, CostBo’s team of experts works closely with clients to develop customized solutions that meet their unique needs.Brio is a global business solutions provider that helps organizations optimize their operations and enhance customer experience. With a range of services spanning consulting, technology, and outsourcing, Brio is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals and stay ahead of the competition.