Covid-19 accelerating the awareness for investing in a Health Insurance Plan

Since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, people have become vigilant and are getting concerned about all the necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being. With the total number of covid-19 cases rising rapidly, we cannot merely depend on the social-distancing and self-isolation. It is vital to make sure that your family is safe and is insured in tough times like these.

With its comprehensive campaign for health insurance, one of India’s leading insurance providers, Max Bupa Health Insurance has come up with a suitable and efficient health insurance plan to ensure your safety. But with a lot of health insurance plans available, it is important to understand which plan to opt for. Here are some of the benefits you can get and the necessary information required to help you lead a healthy and stress-free life during the global pandemic.

Cover Against Covid-19 Treatment

With gloves, masks, and sanitizers being the new normal, investing in a comprehensive health insurance plan is equally important to give you and your family the safety that you crave for. Thus to give you and your family an adequate health cover, Max Bupa has launched a Covid-19 specific health insurance plan named “Corona Kavach”. As the name suggests, Corona Kavach Family Floater plan provides you insurance coverage against Covid-19 hospitalisation with options to choose sum insured between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5,00,000, and flexible tenures lasting for 3.5, 6.5 or 9.5 months. It also provides other benefits, which includes – Co-morbidities cover, home-care treatment of the Sum Insured Value, and cover for a family combination of up to 2 adults and four children. Each of these features are subject to the policy terms, which you can easily find on the company’s website.

Bringing its own expertise into play during the ongoing pandemic, Max Bupa has also employed a chain of measures like improving its digital assistance, reducing the initial waiting period to cover Covid-19 to newly insured members to 15 days, ramping up its claims processes, and broadcasting counseling sessions on Facebook, & offering free e-consult services to all customers.

Lifestyle Challenges

With increased health issues across the country, the chronic diseases have become a part of the day-to-day lifestyle affecting millions. To protect yourself from these acute chronic diseases, it is critical to get a comprehensive family floater health insurance policy, which allows you the benefit of a smart investment. But before you finalize a policy, get complete and detailed information about the diseases covered in your policy, the benefits available, and the company’s policy in case of contingency situations. Whether it is your family member or you, health insurance is one thing you cannot ignore if you don’t want to go bankrupt while paying hefty hospital bills, especially in case of unforeseen medical conditions.

New-Age Medical Treatments

The world is changing fast and so is medical treatment. Surgeries that were unheard of till a few years ago are now the new norm, especially for those who are either compelled by the health conditions that are moved by their aesthetic needs. Health insurance companies are providing cashless access even in case of new-age medical procedures like laser surgery, cyber knife, and robotic treatments, which are highly recommended these days by medical professionals to treat a variety of conditions. While these treatments are better suited to the human body, the same cannot be said about their impact on your pocket. Something like Max Bupa’s Health Premia Plan, which comes in Silver, Gold & Platinum variants, suits the insurance needs of every individual or family.

Health insurance is the need of the hour and it is high time you get a comprehensive cover!

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.