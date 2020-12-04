C.P. Goenka schools - learn today.....lead tomorrow

C P Goenka Group Schools impart educational values under the umbrella of C P Goenka International Schools, C P Goenka’s Spring Buds International Preschools, Swami Vivekananda International Schools and ECube Global College to numerous children over a span of 25 years across 7 high schools and 9 preschools located in Juhu, Oshiwara, Kandivali, Borivali, Gorai, Dombivli, Lamington Road, Thane and Pune.
Our schools provide a broad and balanced curriculum and are already aligned with the expectations of the National Education Policy 2020 and are preparing children for the future. With the focus on learner centric education we are able to embrace the intelligence and contribution of each child and their learning styles. Collaborative learning, team teaching and integration of subjects is a norm to enhance the learning process.
ICSE, CBSE, CAIE and IB boards examinations are offered at our schools. Our students have also received recognition as National Toppers and World Toppers at the Grade 10 examinations and our schools have consistently featured amongst the Top 10 best schools in Mumbai.
Even in these uncertain times, the learning for children has progressed at a steady pace. Who would have thought students would witness a brain surgery or go on a trip to Alaska from the comfort of their homes? These novel possibilities were brought about by our experienced and well-trained teachers embracing virtual learning. Innovative methods are used to repurpose the information-focused education to an engaging and creatively stimulating experience for students. Happy faces of students awaiting their virtual class along with positive feedback received from students and parents is proof of a job well done for us.
“We work with a motto to develop personality with percentage in every learner on campus. The school leaves no stone unturned in creating a stimulating environment for learning with the aim to encourage the learners to explore, enrich and empower themselves for future learning and contributing to the world at large”.
Website: www.cpgoenkainternationalschool.com
