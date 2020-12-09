Covid-19 impact: An NRI's guide to investing in Real Estate in India

Are you interested in buying residential properties for sale in Bangalore or Mumbai, two of the choicest locations in the country?

Boosting your rental income

Creating a home you can move to

Making the most of the current real estate market

The current NRI investments in India will hit an all-time high of $13.1 billion in FY 2021. -- Financial Express

For NRIs looking to buy property in India, there’s no restriction on the number of properties one can purchase – either residential or commercial.

However, to buy plantation/agricultural/farm lands, an approval from the RBI and the government is a must.

NRIs are eligible to apply for home loans. There’s no cap on the number of loans one can take. However, the loan amount (once sanctioned) will not be credited directly to the account of the NRI but will be disbursed to the seller of the property or the developer’s account.

The loan amount is disbursed in Indian currency and the repayment has to be done in Indian currency only.

To ease the task of buying a residential property in India, there’s also the provision for an NRI person to authorize a friend or a relative by giving him/her a power of attorney (POA). The POA holder can make transactions on behalf of the NRI to complete the purchase process.

The purchased property can be easily rented out. There’s no legal approval required for this purpose.

For repatriation of funds, the guidelines underlined by the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) must be met.

Ahmedabad Rs. 3,151 Bengaluru Rs. 5,310 Chennai Rs. 5,240 Hyderabad Rs. 5,593 Kolkata Rs. 4,158 MMR Rs. 9,465 NCR Rs. 4,232 Pune Rs. 4,970