Cutting through the noise: How DHI International is rebuilding trust in hair restoration

In the booming world of cosmetic procedures, few sectors have exploded quite like hair restoration. Once a niche reserved for the discreetly vain, hair transplants have gone mainstream - driven by better tech, shifting grooming norms, and social media-fueled self-awareness. But as demand has soared, so have concerns around safety, regulation, and accountability. For every legitimate clinic, there’s a fly-by-night operation promising miracle results and delivering far worse.

Mr. Ajay Bansal knows this firsthand. Before he was CEO of Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) International, the largest hair restoration brand in the world, he was a customer, grappling with his own hair loss. What he found during his research changed the course of his career.

"I discovered that the DHI technique, which originated in Greece, was far more advanced than other methods like FUT and FUE," Mr. Bansal recalls. "This realization led me to believe that Indian customers deserve access to the best hair restoration solutions. That is when I decided to bring DHI to India."

In 2010, DHI International launched its first clinic in India. At the time, options were limited and often invasive—strip surgeries and FUT procedures that left visible damage. DHI introduced something radically different: a minimally invasive method with a proprietary implanter, standardized protocols, and complete transparency. Within months, demand took off, fueled by word of mouth and early adopters, including celebrities.

Precision Over Promises