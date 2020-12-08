Derrick Yeo and Karan Singh Banga partners to spread cryptocurrency business across Asia

These two Singapore bred youth business icons have joined hands to mark their presence in the big world of trading. Derrick, born to David Yeo who is from Singapore and Cindy Hendilianadi, who hails from Indonesia, founders of Empereur Holdings, a company selling high-end sewing machines to corporations like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and sports brands like Under Armour, Reebok, and Nike, looks after the family business based in Singapore. Derrick always believed that “Life is too short to be small”. Since his childhood days, he took inspiration from his dad and his late grandfather who volunteered in World War II and worked alongside the 1st President of The Republic of Singapore, Yusof Ishak. His dad always taught him to not be afraid of dreaming big. He advised Derrick, “If your dreams do not scare you then, they are not that big.” Derrick always had a love for luxury watches and claims that his first Rolex Submariner was given by his dad. His love for watches is clearly visible through his Instagram posts having an impressive number of followers. He says he loves watches because they last forever. He is popular as Trumpster.d on his Instagram profile. Derrick Yeo who is just 34 now has not only limited himself to family business but has tried his hands successfully into trading in cryptocurrency as well by partnering along with Karanjit Singh formerly known as Karan Singh Banga, who is a former footballer and his childhood friend. Karan was born to an Indian dad and a Singaporean mom who moved to New York during his childhood days. Karan known as Karandinho on his Instagram profile has tried his hands in many businesses and is now a successful stock trader. From sports to the business world his dedication and hard work has paid off at once transforming his life. Derrick has joined hands with Karan and now together they are doing cryptocurrency trading which is steadily spreading its wings across Asia. Their partnership has been doing exceptionally well and has been conquering the crypto currency trades from Singapore to many other countries as well. With their phenomenal growth there is no iota of doubt that their trading business is here to stay for good.