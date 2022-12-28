Do's and Don'ts of dialysis

5 portions of fruits and vegetables in a day.

Meals containing starchy food such as potato, wholegrain bread, and rice.

Patients going through dialysis need to have more protein in their diet as it will strengthen the muscles, and immune system, and make wound healing faster. Protein-containing food includes beans, fish, eggs, pulses, and meat.

Dialysis is an advanced technique that helps the severe kidney disease patient to live an active life. In dialysis, a machine filters salt, waste, and fluid from the blood when the patient's kidneys are not in good condition and unable to perform their function.1. Take medicines- It is very important to take medicines on the regular basis. Drug treatment should not be stopped even if the patient started to feel well. Complete treatment therapy to prevent complications in the future.2. Consult the doctor- Patients should connect with their doctor from time to time and take consultation to take any nutritional or painkiller because these can interfere with the action of the drug. The patient should visit the doctor on having any difficulties or side effects.3. Have a healthy diet- A balanced and healthy diet is important for the improvement of a patient's health.4. Exercise regularly- For improvement in the patient's health, daily exercise is necessary. Even if the kidney disease is in severe condition exercise boost energy, strengthens the bones, helps in good sleep, makes a person fit, and helps in lifting the mood. Exercise also helps to prevent heart disease.1. Stop smoking- Quitting smoking can improve health conditions and prevent from getting any other disease.2. Limit alcohol consumption- Even if it is acceptable to drink, a kidney disease patient should avoid drinking as much as they can.3. Salt & Sodium- Less amount of salt and sodium should be used in food which will reduce hypertension and also helps in the reduction of fluid weight gain.4. Get Vaccinated- To prevent any infections after kidney disease, the patient should get vaccinated mainly with the influenza vaccine and pneumococcal vaccine.5. Avoid or limit potassium-rich food- The doctor may suggest making changes in the dietary routine.• Oranges and orange juice• Melons• Bananas• Avocado• Pumpkin• Dried beans• Broccoli• Nuts and its butter• Spinach and other cooked greens.Severe kidney diseases damage the kidneys and the need for dialysis arises. This procedure helps the patient to perform their daily activities. During this procedure there are some points has to be followed and some to avoid to make the patient's recovery faster including changes in diet, lifestyle, taking flu shots, etc.