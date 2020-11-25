Dr. Shruti has made several pregnancies possible with the help of IVF Treatment

In-vitro fertilization is a very popular infertility treatment available in today's world. It helps with fertilization, implantation, embryo development so that a female can get pregnant. This treatment works by utilizing various medicines and surgical protocols that help sperm fertilize the egg. The fertilized egg is then implanted in the uterus. IVF treatment involves several steps, and the entire procedure takes several months to get completed.
The treatment is believed to work for some women in just one try, and for some, it takes months. Several women got pregnant by availing this treatment. Dr. Shruti Manvikar
is one such renowned IVF specialist who has helped several women get pregnant with the help of IVF. A few of them had lost all hopes of ever getting pregnant, but it was Dr. Shruti who made it possible for them to bear their children in their wombs.
Dr. Shruti is an MBBS graduate who completed her Master's degree from JJM Medical College, Davangree, Karnataka. She has also completed her DGO from the same college in Karnataka. She has also done DNB in obstetrics and gynecology from Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital and Research Centre Hyderabad. She has completed her Master's in Reproductive Endocrinology from Homerton University London, UK.
After several years of training and experience, she is now an expert in this field. She has received training in Minimal Invasive Surgery for Fertility Preservation, in Mumbai.
After completing her training, she has worked as a registrar in Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital and Research Centre. She has also worked as a consultant in Dr. Rama's Institute of Fertility Hyderabad. She has been successful with her treatments and has always had a keen interest in the infertility background and reproductive endocrinology. Many couples have received her treatment, and they believe her to be their god.
She has done miracles for many and has been treating such couples for six years now. She actively helps women who have a poor ovarian reserve in getting pregnant and has been doing extensive work in this regard. She has made over 500 pregnancies possible and has treated numerous fertility issues. She has an excellent interest in dealing with cases of recurrent IVF failures and has undergone specialized training in the selection of embryos via embryo scope usage.
She also runs an IVF Centre at the Sagar society located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The society is named Ferticare IVF Assist and is aimed at treating women who suffer from infertility issues.
She has been a faculty at numerous conferences, and several papers are published in a lot of National Journals. Her research papers are excellent and stand out among others. Her contribution to the medical field and her extensive research work related to IVF treatments and infertility has helped her secure several awards. She has also won an award in RCOG for presenting a research paper on "Postpartum Depression in Indian Women" in 2014. The paper brought to a light a less talked about topic and prompted more women to seek treatment for the same.
She is famous worldwide for her noble work, and people from other cities and even countries visit her to get IVF treatments done. She also trains and guides DNB students and has been a co-guide to several research works as well. Her patience and calm nature is what makes her the best in this field. She listens to every problem carefully and then prescribes the best possible treatment according to the body type.
Dr. Shruti is believed to succeed in all her efforts, and Business Mint recognized her dedication. It then decided to nominate her as one of the IVF specialists.
Keeping the success story and hard work of Shruti in mind, the jury members collectively decided to present her the award. It was a moment of pride for her, and her work finally paid off. She brought happiness to several lives and had received blessings from so many families for her work. She has made the impossible possible for several couples. She has been awarded as the Best IVF Specialist in Hyderabad. This has further increased her confidence in her capabilities and has boosted her to continue doing a great job.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.