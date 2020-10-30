Emir Hamzić dominates both the Tennis Court and the Business World

Website:

Former professional tennis player Emir Hamzić is still taking hold of the court after shifting into full-time coaching. Through his coaching company, HAMZIC All American Training, the former professional athlete inspires young minds and aspiring tennis professionals to score wins and be the next All-American champion. Emir Hamzić is a Serbian tennis player who has competed on the pro-circuit and has traveled the world playing ITF futures. Before he was the tennis giant that he is today, Emir was a talented tennis player who, at 17 years old, started coaching part-time to fund his professional career. Three years later, everyone in the world of tennis would know who he was. Known as much for his attention to detail as to his big serve and aggressive baseline game, the young professional was a rising star. It wasn’t long before he skyrocketed and finally had the attention his talent deserved. At the mere age of 20, Emir was given the title of ‘All-American,’ having won a National Championship playing at the collegiate level. After his wild success, the brilliant tennis player decided to transition into full-time coaching. He pursued a degree in Exercise Science from Kean University, mainly contributing to his future success. Emir Hamzić’s strong academic background allowed him to specialize in specific physiological demands of tennis players. “Through my experience as a tennis player and trainer, it was important for me to become college-educated in order to truly understand the biomechanics of athletes, but more importantly of tennis players,” he shares. Looking to expand what he was learning in the university, Emir Hamzić ventured off to work alongside the world’s most famous tennis coach, Nick Bollettieri. Soon, Emir’s successful coaching efforts would make ripples, and, in the tri-state area where he resided, demand for his unique and tailored services was roaring. After acquiring over 250 clients independently, the coach decided to make his business official finally. While earning his degree, Emir Hamzić established the HAMZIC All American Training. “I always wanted to be a boss so I made myself one, ownership was always the goal.” Months later, at only 22, Emir Hamzić played ball with a six-figure income under his belt. HAMZIC All American Training was the go-to center for young athletes looking to bathe themselves in Emir’s influence and tennis brilliance. In his work on the east coast, the former professional tennis player was recognized as the top coach in the Jersey Shore, expanding his reach to North Jersey and, later, to New York. Looking to widen his circle of influence, the lauded coach is branching to different cities and states. Answering the demand of his audience, Emir Hamzić has recently expanded his service to Chicago, Illinois. To better his service, the athlete is always looking to enhance his tennis education. Emir Hamzić is currently working with ATP players, ATP coaches, top trainers, and elite athletes who have processed to play NCAA and professionally. He continues to mentor future champions, dominating the tennis court with his guidance and the world of business with his entrepreneurial success. “I believe my dedication to my craft sparks my attention to detail and allows me to develop personalized programs that lead to special results for all my clients. More than anything I care about my clients, HAMZIC All American Training is one big family and movement.” To learn more about how Emir Hamzić is conquering the business world with his company, HAMZIC All American Training, visit the nationally renowned coach on social media platforms.