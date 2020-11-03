Enhance your Anti-Ageing Skincare ritual with e'clat superior

Want to elevate your anti-ageing skincare routine in a clean and effective manner? Pick up any product out of the e’clat superior luxury ageing smart collection and discover a new you underneath the layers. The efficient ingredients in e’clat products specifically target advanced signs of ageing and work hard to give your skin a smoothened effect as well as an illuminating radiance.For flawless skin, you need the power of science in your hands. The e’clat Glow Tonic, our path-breaking product, is filled with all the goodness of science and research, in the form of exfoliants like lactic and glycolic acids - part of a long line-up of exfoliating agents. If you are struggling with dark spots, inflammation and other such skin problems, this tonic will help you overcome all that and more. The super-soothing effect of ingredients like Witch Hazel, Aloe vera, Red Ginseng, Hibiscus and RoseHip Oil make this tonic a gentle companion to your skincare routine. You can use it in the morning as well as night. The only precaution you need to take is to use sunscreen after applying it in the morning since some of the chemical exfoliants in this tonic can cause sun sensitivity. Most importantly, e’clat Glow Tonic won’t burn a hole in your pocket.Retinol is an effective anti-ageing compound that every skin-care enthusiast is familiar with. It lessens the appearance of wrinkles & fine lines, promoting collagen production, decreasing breakouts and encouraging the re-appearance of smoother skin. However, despite being the “gold standard” in anti-ageing skincare, Retinol has some side effects too, which are skin irritation, flaking, redness and photosensitivity. Therefore, the compound may not be recommended for women with sensitive skin or those who are either pregnant or nursing newborns.Growth factors, first discovered in the 1950s, have always piqued the interest of skincare experts for being the sensitive alternative to compounds like Retinol. The skin-friendly nature of these pro-healing proteins can be used on a continuous basis and these have a non-corrosive effect on the outermost layer of the epidermis - the stratum corneum. Right from being gentle enough for sensitive skin, growth factors work their magic also on the not-so-sensitive skin types, bringing effective results on either end of the beauty spectrum. With the passing age, the elastin fibers in our skin begin to harden and the production of natural collagen starts decreasing as well. As a result, various signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, creepiness, etc become common. Adding a sensitive growth factor to your daily skincare routine, thus, helps in fighting these signs and keep them under control for the future as well.Growth factors are the key that unlocks the door to an eternally youthful look for the ladies, in a healthy way. In fact, experts are of the opinion, “If your skin is too sensitive to tolerate retinoid, then growth factors can be a substitute to stimulate collagen, even tone, and decrease roughness with much less irritation.” EGF, Vitamin C and Retinol can work together to enhance your skin-care routine and anti-ageing therapy to the optimum. While EGF or Growth Factors target the formation of cells that produce collagen and elastin, Retinol promotes the turnover of Keratinocytes, Vitamin C saves the skin from damage caused by sunlight. Therefore, along with a Retinol product, you can choose an EGF serum like the e’clat Glow Tonic to keep your skin looking supple and smooth. The makers suggest, “We recommend always applying the EGF serum first, on clean skin, and allowing 5–10 minutes before applying anything else on top [to] give it time to activate the skin cells and do its magic.” A smooth, youthful skin is every woman’s dream and to fulfill this dream is what we at e’clat are committed to. At e'clat Superior, we are constantly striving hard to keep you looking beautiful & radiant.