From vision to reality: Leaders defining India's future

India’s dynamic leaders transforming bold visions into impactful realities. From pioneering entrepreneurs and tech innovators to changemakers in sustainability and social welfare, these trailblazers are redefining what leadership means in the 21st century. With relentless drive, disruptive ideas, and a commitment to nation-building, they are shaping industries and inspiring a new era of progress. Join us as we celebrate the minds turning ambition into action, and action into lasting change.

Harshit Bajaj, Vice President at Dynamic Orbits

Harshit Bajaj, Vice President at Dynamic Orbits, a leading boutique investment banking and consulting firm, partners with promoters and growth-focused businesses on M&A, fund raising, startup advisory and driving value creation.

His prior stints at Reliance Brands, Avendus Capital, Goldman Sachs, and EY have shaped his versatile expertise across investment banking, corporate strategy, and financial advisory. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore and SSCBS, Delhi University, Harshit blends analytical depth with strategic foresight, making him a trusted advisor in India’s evolving business landscape. Outside work, he is an avid traveler and a passionate coin collector.

Parth Sharma, Director of The Whitestone Corporation

Parth Sharma, born on December 4, 1999, is a dynamic entrepreneur leading innovation in hospitality and technology. As Director of Whitestone Hotels and Resorts, he has transformed the Manali-based resort into a premier luxury destination, earning multiple national awards. He also founded Whitestone Defence and Technology, developing AI solutions for hotels, including collaboration with Eazy Guest, a platform that enhances guest experiences through smart automation and personalization. A Lancaster University graduate and former national kickboxer, Sharma blends academic, athletic, and business excellence. With expansion plans underway, he is redefining Indian hospitality by merging luxury with intelligent technology.

Sunil Sharma, Co-Founder of TRU.BIKE

Sunil Sharma, co-founder of TRU.BIKE, powering India’s E-Bike Boom, is a driving force in India’s e-mobility revolution. With 20+ years of expertise from Hero Electric to global sourcing and supply chains, he launched TRU.BIKE in 2020 to make cycling smarter, greener, and globally relevant. His top-selling e-bike in India and strategic JV with NNE Group—NYT Mobility BV—are expanding India's e-bike footprint in Europe. Named “EV Leader of the Year and 40 under 40 2023,” Sunil blends innovation with sustainability. His mission is to make TRU.BIKE is a global benchmark in e-mobility and inspires a cleaner, healthier future on two wheels.

Anit Kumar Mohanty, Founder & CEO of Growfast Technology

Bangalore-based startup Growwfast Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., operating under the brand Growfast Technology, is transforming how India’s startups and MSMEs access growth resources. Launched in June 2024, Growfast connects entrepreneurs with verified service providers across over 75 categories, including finance, legal, IT, co-working spaces, fintech, SEBI-registered funds, top VCs, angel investors, PR, Vastu, co-founders, manufacturing and other B2B services. What makes Growfast unique is its self-help model that eliminates intermediaries, allowing founders to directly engage with trusted partners. The platform features a powerful digital identity system where each registered user has an integrated profile with social media links, location tracking, WhatsApp and email access, QR-enabled shareable business cards, and the ability to view profiles, check reviews, and download pitch decks, company brochures, or co-founder resumes—all in one place. In a bold move to enhance business branding, Growfast is set to launch Cardly, a WhatsApp-optimized poster-sized digital business card brand designed for corporates and business professionals to share their identities seamlessly across platforms. With over 3,000 offline members, 600+ online partners, and 100+ success stories, Growfast further supports growth through hero story campaigns, affordable digital catalogues, and business development tools via its proprietary app, GfMarketplace. Winner of the Bharat Ratna Visveswaraya Award for Innovation, Growfast is more than just a platform—it is a trust-first entrepreneurial movement, offering curated webinars, hands-on workshops, offline/virtual networking events, and investor demo days to power the next wave of Indian innovation.

Karthik Thenkarai, Founder & CEO of Paycorp Solutions Pvt Ltd

Karthik Thenkarai, the CEO of Paycorp, is a leading payment technology company specializing in seamless, end-to-end recurring payment solutions (NACH, UPI, DBT) across subscriptions, EMIs, fees, rentals, and more. Leveraging AI and predictive analytics, we empower banks and businesses to streamline collections, mitigate risk, and enhance payment success. Our latest innovation: a self-learning, AI-powered engine achieves a 99.5% success rate in mandate registrations by dynamically selecting optimal modes and adapting methods to minimize rejections.

With 100% YoY volume growth, Paycorp is the fastest-growing recurring payments company in India, targeting 150% YoY growth over the next five years.

We will keep thriving to make recurring payments space simpler and more affordable.

Key offerings of Paycorp.io: Hassle-free eMandate setup, Intelligent auto-retry workflows, Unified API for NACH & UPI, Sponsor bank partnerships, Complete process visibility, and Affordable SaaS model for SMEs.

Paramdeep Singh & Pawan Prabhat, Co-Founders of Shorthills AI

In a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, Pawan Prabhat and Paramdeep Singh are quietly building something impactful. As co-founders of Shorthills AI—a bootstrapped data and AI company with roots in New Jersey and New Delhi—they’re helping large enterprises make sense of complex data. From global players in consulting, automotive, SaaS, and mobility to leaders in e-commerce and healthcare, Shorthills AI connects fragmented systems and transforms sprawling datasets into strategic intelligence powered by Generative AI.

Notably, Pawan and Paramdeep were working on Generative AI well before Chatgpt made headlines, placing Shorthills AI at the forefront of applied GenAI. The company is a Databricks Consulting Partner and part of both NVIDIA’s Inception and Microsoft’s Startup Founders Hub programs. Winner of the NASSCOM SME Inspire Award 2024, Shorthills is trusted to solve critical enterprise challenges across verticals. Previously, the duo co-founded EduPristine, later acquired by Adtalem. They’re not chasing hype—they’re building where AI truly matters.

Himanshu Kedia, Founder of Mansa Automation

Himanshu Kedia is a dynamic entrepreneur making waves in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Along with co-founder Sahil Kedia, he launched Mansa Automation four years ago, which now boasts a strong distributor network of 150+ showrooms across India. In 2024, their journey faced a significant setback when a factory fire destroyed three years of hard work. Undeterred, Himanshu rebuilt the business within six months and scaled it further growing from 10 to over 1000 scooters sold monthly. His message to aspiring entrepreneurs: success doesn’t happen overnight; it takes patience, faith, and perseverance to truly achieve your goals.

Asma Kahali, Co-Founder to Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd & International Consultant to Rimbaa RAYAA World Solutions Pte Ltd

A trailblazer in strategic logistics and defense procurement, Asma Kahali is redefining global crisis mobilization and high-value defense supply chains. As Managing Director of Rimbaa RAYAA World Solutions, she has enabled seamless mobilization of human and hard assets during emergencies and pioneered SBLC-backed procurement models. Awarded Trailblazer Women Leader of the Year 2025 by BRICS CCI, Asma is also a vocal advocate for women in leadership. Her vision aligns with “Make in India,” aiming to build a resilient, tech-integrated defense ecosystem that positions India as a global logistics and procurement powerhouse.

Chetan Deshpande, Digital Marketing Pro & AI Implementation Specialist of Chetandeshpande.com

Chetan Deshpande is a seasoned digital marketing consultant and AI expert based in Pune, India, with over 15 years of experience. He specializes in crafting innovative, AI-driven strategies to help businesses across India, the USA, Canada, Australia, and Singapore achieve significant growth in marketing and sales. Recognized by prominent media outlets, Chetan's expertise spans AI-powered marketing, online advertising, content creation, and sales automation. He is dedicated to understanding client needs and leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver measurable results and maintain a competitive edge in the digital landscape.

Nishant Parashar, Founder at Engage4more

Nishant Parashar, the visionary founder of engage4more, has transformed the corporate engagement landscape in India. His platform seamlessly connects businesses with motivational speakers, stand-up comedians, and entertainers, curating impactful experiences that inspire and drive workplace culture. With a career that began at The Times of India and later Standard Chartered Bank, Nishant built engage4more from the ground up. His own journey, from bankruptcy to resurgence, fueled by tennis and a resilient mindset, stands as a testament to perseverance. Nishant is also the host of The Good Gobar Show, a podcast where he engages in insightful conversations with inspiring individuals, embracing life’s highs and lows. A true trailblazer, he continues to shape India’s future through engagement, storytelling, and the power of human connection.

