G.D. Goenka Public School – The Best CBSE School in Gorakhpur

"The source of better ideas is wisdom. The surest path to wisdom is a liberal education." In concert with this Griswoldian inspiration, G.D. Goenka Public School, Gorakhpur (GDGPS, GKP) entered the corridors of the education ecosystem in 2015 under the aegis of G.D. Goenka Group, New Delhi, to provide the experience of a ‘Life School’ to young learners in the region.
Affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the G.D. Goenka Public School in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading English medium schools in the region. It offers co-educational, day & boarding facilities to students from Gorakhpur city and many nearby areas. Run by Kumari Durga Memorial Sansthan, GDGPS, GKP is committed to shepherding academic, cultural and sporting excellence through several subjects and skills. Appositely, culture is fostered both to sustain as well as contribute to Indian and global heritage.
“The school was established in Gorakhpur in the year 2015. Within less than just 5 years, it has emerged as the best school in Gorakhpur on various performance parameters. Our school envisages curricular infusion covering sundry disciplines for tomorrow's flag bearers to conceive innovations that are satisfactorily appraisable by robust moral compasses, thereby giving life to creatively collaborative individual and community well being,” says Mr. R. K. Jaiswal, Chairman of the G.D. Goenka Public School, Gorakhpur.
A name to remember, the philanthropist Mr. R. K. Jaiswal is a pioneer who is renowned for his unrelenting spirit and commitment to the vision of improving educational opportunities. He believes that every child is essentially unique and so should be his education. He continues to steer the institution in the capacity of its Chairman.
“Education should be able to be an answer to the challenges that lie before us and those that will come after us. It is with this foresight that we established our school,” emphasises Mr. R.K. Jaiswal.
Situated in Ramnagar Karjaha on Deoria Road in Gorakhpur, GDGPS has earned the reputation of being the best CBSE school in Gorakhpur because of its modern facilities and dedicated faculty. It has one of the lowest ratios of just 1:18 teachers to students. The low teachers to students ratio makes the school very student centric.
An alumnus of Notre Dame, Ms. Jyotsna Ranjan, the visionary Principal of the School carries the catholic spirit to educate children as holistically enriched individuals with the precise blend of knowledge, values, and skills for global citizenship. With experience reaped for more than 22 years in pedagogic planning and implementation, she contributes qualitatively and productively in a headship role at G.D. Goenka Public School, Gorakhpur.
A consummate multi-tasker, Ms. Jyotsna Ranjan has created a productive school culture by modifying the organogram and incorporating systemic policy reforms for building collaborative processes. She fervently endorses the wisdom that a kaizen trinity of learners, educators and careers makes the refulgent setting for the blossoming and success of any institution.
The knowledge of various foreign languages like German, French and Spanish extends her the merit of appreciating perspectives and thereby adds to the equity of schooling experiences for student learners. Augmenting the realization of the institution’s vision is always of prime concern to her. She loves to lead by example. The institution basks in glory as a natural sequel to her devotion and dedication.
The average age of the students studying in the school, ranges from 3 to 18 years of age. Out of the total 940 students enrolled in academic year 2019-20, 137 are boarders who use the hostel facilities offered by the school. The number of girl students in the school is 316 and the number of boys is 624. As a successful boarding community, the G.D. Goenka Public School, Gorakhpur offers its students an opportunity to develop a sense of confidence, independence, tolerance, friendship and respect for others.
G.D. Goenka Public School, Gorakhpur offers all round development of its students. Its pedagogy includes participation of all students in extracurricular activities. Students have a variety of options to choose from. Cricket, Basketball, Table tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Football, Hockey, Athletics and Swimming are a part of the curriculum for students.
Sports and other extracurricular activities constitute a major part of the school day for students. With the outstanding facilities at the G.D. Goenka Public School, Gorakhpur, children enjoy full use of the design centre, music studios, dance ateliers, state-of-the-art ICT suites equipped to keep pace with emerging times and technologies. The excursions and the annual residential adventure episodes are also a way to help transform the subject knowledge to practical, applied and relevant learning. The school offers something for all students to find success in.
Nestled in verdant and tranquil surroundings, the institution envisions the nature and scope of learning experiences at school as ennoblement with which generations ahead can successfully navigate the complexities of life, and in doing so lead richer and meaningful lives.
In the honour of the Creator, the overarching principle that governs Goenkans is the consciousness of their responsibility within creation and their obligation with regard to nature and environment in an attempt to substantiate God's loving plan.
For more details and admission enquiries, one can directly connect with us on our website: http://www.gdgoenkagkp.com
