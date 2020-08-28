GODIV - A fun-filled Futuristic world of Virtual Modern Education

It’s time to get your creativity to the forefront professionally. This pandemic has taught us all that work can be done sitting at home, so why not become a professional and let your creative inspirations & dream drive you towards the right path. Every individual desires to be different but mostly gets carried away by societal norms of choosing mainstream majors. GODIV, the school of virtual education is all-hands-on-deck to break the stereotype and pave the way to nurture in different fields in one of the most fun way possible, for the student and even the educator! An attractive, affordable, and inspiring model is all that you need to embrace and get going! The GODIV team has worked meticulously worked towards creating a platform that brings creative aspirants a step closer to their learners. It’s a community that houses professionals & students across the globe. This school of virtual education offers a spectacular structure for the student and even the educator. With a noticeable rise in smart classes, the team put in all their efforts and energy amidst the competitive digital era to stand out with pride and perfecting the art of learning and teaching.

Good teaching results in genius students, especially when offered by a great platform! GODIV isn’t just a platform to teach or study, but a vivacious community of highly qualified educators and passion-driven learners. Those who are a part of various indifferent yet create professions or desire to be a part are now united in GODIV. Paperless teaching and learning were attained by going digital with the world through video courses, webinars, and exceptionally vast and vibrant content. There are innumerable courses to choose from that range widely between makeup, styling, designing, food, astrology, numerology, and digital marketing too.

Education makes way for one’s future and with futuristic education tool the whole process just gets more interesting than what one can think of. A thorough study and love for uplifting people’s spirits, Mr. Gopal Arora (Director) , Divya Arora (Founder) & Mr. Krishan Arora (Co- Founder), who have been active in the industry since over a decade now under the banner of BD Technologies being the parent company and then further on Inmyciti, now in 2020, with their bright and brilliant minds have come up with Godiv Infotainment, as their newest venture! They nurtured their notions & found a fix to modernize the future of education helping every creative mind to convert their passion into profession. Their module is a perfect blend of passion, professionalism and pocket-friendly ways to perfect skills! The platform believes in a thorough EFTC model wherein, ‘E’ stands for a highly proficient educator screened & selected diligently, ‘F’ expresses pocket-friendly Fee-Structure, ’T’ truly stands for the flexibility of Time & Place as the action takes place on your screen and most importantly ‘C’ stands for a the vast quality content offered by the platform to nurture the right passion.

Godiv Infotainment - The school of Virtual Education is one of its own kind, which has made the process of connecting educators and students worldwide easier than ever. The student is at the liberty to choose his/her educator, can watch videos and attend webinars at the comfort of sitting anywhere, get educated with the right quality & quantity of content and become a professional without spending a bomb or burning a hole their pockets!!

Similarly, for educators, they have their own liberty and perks too! just as a student needs a smart phone to get content the educator needs the same to create content. They may choose what they wish to teach based on their category, upload, educate and engage students and simultaneously earn as students proceed to buy their tutorials & videos!!

Such a modern yet futuristic educational platform has never been in play. So, let’s get on-board the fun-filled journey of nurturing talent and passion within, with Godiv Infotainment - The school of Virtual Education!!!

Embrace the future of modern education on: https://godiv.in/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/godiv.in/