Meet the skillful and acclaimed achiever, Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava

‘The biggest risk in life is not to take the risk’ – believes the erudite Supreme Court Lawyer Aashutosh Srivastava. This gentleman has set the bar very high for himself at this young age by representing India at the most coveted International Forum for Achievers amongst all over the world. He was conferred with the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Samman’ for his exemplary performance in the legal field at a very young age by the Honourable Minister of Britain at the British Parliament in London in 2017. Furthermore, he has also won several national and international awards for delivering legal excellence. Aashutosh was 18 years old when he took up his first venture with an insurance firm. At that time, he was also pursuing law. In 2006, after he got his integrated law degree, he started his own legal practice. It wasn’t an easy journey, “My office was a small set-up, we had broken chairs and hardly any furnishings,” Aashutosh wistfully reminisces. Today 14 years later, Aashutosh is a prominent lawyer in India and is also a Member of Supreme Court Bar Association. Advocate Aashutosh along with his brother and managing partner, Savivek run six offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Dubai (UAE) and New Jersey (USA) apart from the firm’s head office in Pune (India), all of which specialise in High Courts and Supreme Court litigations. Aashutosh believes there are no shortcuts to success and hard work is the only way to achieve your goals. He adds, “I had very humble beginnings. When you don’t come from an affluent family, you need to work towards getting where you aspire. And I did that. Fortunately, I realised that nothing substitutes hard work and that kept me going.” The place where he is most comfortable is the courtroom with a keen interest in cases that deal with financial scams, criminal and corporate laws. Aashutosh has served himself in many complex and critical legal matters across all industries in different parts of the country. He has been an arbitrator and an attorney for many significant and distinguished cases and handled the assignments successfully in India and as well as across the globe and has resolved many complex disputes between the parties. Today, his clients include multifarious MNC companies, renowned builders, real estate barons, infrastructure companies and many more across all industries. He possesses a superb skill of arguments handling all litigation cases related to Criminal, Civil, Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI, EOW, NCLT, etc. It has been a 14-years long haul of immense perseverance for someone who had no commendation or endorsement in the legal fraternity. Aashutosh was relentless and unswerving towards his dreams and aspirations. A man can achieve extraordinary when he acts from passion and as for Aashutosh, his worldwide accolades and laurels speak for itself. It is not only difficult but distinctly rare to be proficient at everything. However, the same might not be true about the versatile lawyer who is also into mergers and acquisitions, industry, taxation and corporate law along with civil and criminal litigation. Although like most of us, he has also found his niche which turns out to be national and international arbitral disputes. On being asked what distinguishes this profession and him particularly, the witty lawyer recollects, “With every client that you help, you help change the world.” Advocate Aashutosh believes that lawyers have the power to make a remarkable difference in someone’s life. Once in a while, you get the opportunity to help someone who needs your guidance and professional services, it feels good to be that person, he adds. “As a lawyer, we always have had the opportunity to redesign our practice to accomplish different goals. Over 21 years of my career and of which 14 years are purely legal practice, I have seen the way in which the profession of law is practised, and changed radically and rapidly. I hope it keeps on changing in a positive and better manner every year,” said Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava.