News by Numbers: India's Covid-19 battle is shifting from urban to rural areas

This analysis of data until August 26 showcases how 70% of India's Covid-19 cases are coming from smaller cities and villages

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 27, 2020 02:59:36 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

