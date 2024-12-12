Hemanth Volikatla shapes a new dawn for silicon valley

New Delhi [India], December 09: "Silicon Valley thrives on pushing boundaries. My mission is to challenge the impossible until it reforms into something inevitable." Hemanth Volikatla reflects. With a career spanning over two decades, his path from a software engineer to a senior technical service manager at SAP America reflects an industry always looking for the next big thing. The tech mogul has carved a niche for himself in the competitive industry of information technology.

The Making of a Tech Maestro

Volikatla's career started due to a passion for technology and a sense of breaking the boundaries of how people live and work. Starting as a software engineer, his early days were marked by diving deep into SAP, Microsoft, JAVA, and various database environments. "It was about solving puzzles," Volikatla reminisces. "Each line of code, each architecture project I designed, was one step closer to understanding the vast capabilities of technology."

His professional upgrades through roles as a software architect in some of the world's leading tech companies—including SAP, Costco, and HP—shaped his philosophy. "You're not just building software; you're crafting the future," he asserts. His work in automation via AI and navigating customers through modern cloud environments like Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform has positioned him as a key figure in steering the industry towards sophisticated horizons.

Central to Volikatla's methods is his impact on the industry's direction, particularly in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. His role in major projects, such as the seamless integration of service registries between HP and SAP, highlights his unique ability to deal with competing technologies and platforms. Volikatla’s work has also been instrumental in optimizing critical business programs for Procter and Gamble, leading to substantial revenue growth and operational efficiency. These achievements and his involvement in billion-dollar projects and advisory roles for global giants highlight his impact on the field and his brand of excellence.