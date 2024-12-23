India's Perspectives at COP29: Charting a path to fair climate action

At COP29, India articulated several critical concerns, seeking to steer the global discourse towards equitable and effective climate solutions
The recently concluded 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, marked a moment in the global battle against climate change. Nearly 200 nations gathered for this summit, uniting to confront one of the most urgent challenges of our time. However, the countries of the global south were not happy with the outcomes of COP 29. This article highlights the significant concerns raised at Baku.
The main objective of COP29 was to enhance global climate initiatives and bolster international collaboration to limit global temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This ambitious target underscores the critical need for collective action to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on vulnerable populations and ecosystems.
A significant focus of the conference was increasing financial support for developing countries. These nations require substantial resources to adapt to climate impacts and to transition to low-carbon economies. Without adequate climate finance, their efforts will be severely hampered, impacting their growth and resilience against climate-related disasters.
Another idea discussed at COP29 was the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, initially established at COP27. This fund is designed to provide financial assistance to the countries most affected by climate-induced disasters, recognising the urgent need for support in recovery and resilience-building.
While COP29 represented a significant advancement in global climate action, it is clear that much work remains to be done. The commitments made in Baku will be pivotal in shaping the future of our planet; however, achieving these goals requires sustained cooperation and dedication from all nations. As we move forward, we try to understand the concerns from the countries of the global south raised at COP 29 that are essential to ensure a sustainable, equitable world for generations to come.
Economic inequality remains a persistent problem. The Global South often finds itself at the bottom of the global economic hierarchy, with limited access to resources, technology, and fair-trade opportunities. This inequality perpetuates poverty and underdevelopment, limiting the potential for economic growth and social progress. Debt burdens are another significant challenge, particularly for many African nations. These debts, often incurred through unsustainable borrowing practices, constrain fiscal space and divert resources from essential public services like education and healthcare. This debt trap hinders economic recovery and limits a country's ability to invest in its future.
Geopolitical tensions and conflicts continue to plague several regions in the Global South. These conflicts often result in displacement, loss of life, and destruction of infrastructure, further exacerbating poverty and instability. Moreover, the involvement of external powers can exacerbate tensions and prolong conflicts. Governance and corruption are also major concerns. Weak governance, corruption, and lack of transparency undermine trust in institutions and hinder development efforts. These issues can lead to misallocation of resources, inequality, and social unrest.
Access to essential services like healthcare, education, and clean water remains a significant challenge for many people in the Global South. Inadequate infrastructure, limited resources, and inequitable distribution often result in disparities in access to these services, particularly for marginalised communities. Migration is another complex issue. Climate change, economic hardship, and conflict can force people to migrate, often seeking better opportunities elsewhere. This can lead to displacement, human trafficking, and social tensions.
Addressing these multifaceted challenges requires a comprehensive approach involving domestic and international efforts. Strengthening governance, promoting sustainable development, investing in education and healthcare, and addressing climate change are crucial. International cooperation, including fair trade practices, debt relief, and technology transfer, is essential to support the Global South's development aspirations.
It is imperative to recognise the interconnectedness of these issues and adopt a holistic approach to address them. By working together, the international community can help the Global South overcome these challenges and build a more equitable and sustainable future.
In sum, India has indeed traded last-person strategy for influencing the idea of climate equity and responding to the demands of the Global South at COP29. According to India, balanced international mechanisms, consistent climate finance, honouring past actions, and ensuring carbon markets are not abused—are the prerequisites for nationwide collaborative action. The future perspective requires a revision of these interests at the global level of climate change governance, which will permit the cooperation of all nations in the fight against climate change to construct an eco-friendly world.
Anjal Prakash is a Clinical Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB). He teaches sustainability at ISB and contributes to IPCC reports.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from the Indian School of Business, India]