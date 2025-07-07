How this Indian SaaS startup is quietly powering the future of video delivery

In May 2025, one of the most renowned video platforms faced its third service disruption in a single month. Creators across industries experienced playback errors, broken embeds, and delayed support responses — just as they were launching courses, hosting webinars, or onboarding paid users.

For many, it was the final straw.

Quietly, a shift began. Fitness instructors, SaaS teams, course creators, and digital educators started exploring alternatives — not just for reliability, but for performance, control, and long-term scalability.

From Hosting to Infrastructure

The video industry is undergoing a silent rebuild. Creators no longer want a generic platform to "host" their content. They want an infrastructure layer that plugs into their ecosystem, adapts to different user contexts, and stays invisible when it’s working.