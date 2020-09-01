India is now more connected with global investment markets

As announced by the World Business Angels Investment Forum, Harsh Patel, Founder and Global CEO of the Water and Shark, has been appointed as International Partner for India. International Partner Patel to represent India at the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angels Investment Forum. The inclusion of India in WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for India’s start-ups, scaleups and high growth businesses and opens doors for economic development.
With this new appointment, India has joined the largest forum of the world’s equity investment markets and will now be able to connect more with the global investors market, which will open up splendid opportunities for the country. Now local India angel investors, incubation centres, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate ventures and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more opportunity to connect with global leaders in the same field. The inclusion of India in WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for India’s startups, scaleups and high growth businesses and opens doors for economic development.
Baybars Altuntas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Business Angels Investment Forum says “As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnerships for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF supports start-ups, develops entrepreneurial ecosystems, and helps venture capital and companies connect with international companies, fin-techs and other relevant institutions. We are confident about our contribution to the economic development of the country by facilitating connections with entrepreneurial ecosystems. We strongly believe that India will soon become a country that can foster the development of its economy in a more entrepreneurial atmosphere.”
About the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF)
As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to collaborating globally to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scaleups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs and to promoting gender equality and women’s participation in all sectors of the world economy. WBAF invites you to join our global efforts to ease access to finance, promote financial inclusion, and create more jobs and social justice.
The WBAF World Congress, held in February of each year, hosts at least 5 summits and numerous other events, including a Global Fundraising Stage and a World Excellence Awards ceremony. WBAF also boasts a number of publications, among which are the WBAF Business School Journal, World Class Startup Magazine, and Angel Investor Review Online. To know more, visit http://www.wbaforum.org
About GPFI
The Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) is an inclusive platform for all G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries, and relevant stakeholders to carry forward work on financial inclusion, including implementation of the G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan endorsed at the G20 Summit in Seoul. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is the Honorary Patron of the GPFI. For more information, visit www.gpfi.org
About Harsh Patel
CA Harsh Patel has been the visionary behind the promising growth of the Water and Shark
Universe. His humble journey as an ambitious leader began at a young and promising age of just 19 years old. His stronghold remains the clarity with which he can communicate and inspire his vision to the team and lead them with passion. Harnessing his Chartered accountancy background, he quickly accessed the challenges and growth opportunities that lie in the financial accountancy area. This is why he strategically created Water and Shark, bringing in experienced expertise from industry experts to further his innovative vision of “Providing Solutions, unlocking opportunities”. CA Harsh Patel has been felicitated with a doctorate from California Public University in Business Administration.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.