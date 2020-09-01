You don't have to be smart to be successful, you need to be more persistent

I’m not someone who believes in investing more time only in thinking of a new idea whereas I’m a believer of implementing the same. With the same principle my mind, I moved ahead with a vision of helping & protecting environment by reducing the use of wood & hazardous materials which was
made possible only with a miraculous product called Paper Honeycomb. I am 27 years old Entrepreneur & an alumnus of Middlesex University, London & Amity University, Jaipur, who with the same vision of saving the environment & contributing to society became the Founder & Director of
Greencore Paper Conversion Pvt Ltd, Bhiwadi, a leading manufacturing company of Eco friendly, 100% recyclable, light weight & safe Paper Honeycomb products in the year 2014.
I graduated from Amity University, Jaipur & pursued Masters in International Business from Middlesex University, London. Since 25 years, my family is in to business of printing & packaging, which is a very wide segment & somehow I also wanted to take that to a next scale/level but with an addition of some innovative element to it & then came up with an idea of Paper
Honeycomb & established GREENCORE in the year 2014 while pursuing my Masters. Since childhood, each one of us had been around paper honeycomb that is the decorative paper item which is used in different occasions but never thought that this could bring a huge change in the entire world. So, with the motto of “GO GREEN WITH GREENCORE”, we entered in to paper honeycomb business where we are replacing wood, thermocol, EP foam, etc from almost all kinds of industries in way by providing paper honeycomb packaging, a substitute & an alternative that is equivalent to wood in terms of strength, it is lighter than wood, it is made from recycled material & is 17 times recyclable, which brings a huge benefit to the entire world. Also, if compared pound to pound with steel, it has more strength than steel.
We are hereby saving 95% of wood that is being cut to make different packaging products like pallets, crates, boxes, etc; end products like furniture; decorative items; daily use items like doors; display items & many more which are tremendously harming our environment leading to global
warming. GREENCORE, as a name means Green from the Core, which means we are on a mission to make whole world green with our product. Many big brands in India in different sectors like Automotive, Handicrafts, FMCG, Textile, Event management, Exporters, Retail chains, etc have taken initiative to use this product that has motivated us to stay focused with our mission.
We have our manufacturing plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan from where we serve to different companies around India & across the globe. We have dedicated teams of employees & workers who are working in different fields to make this product better each day & to make it huge success globally. With the broader aspect to capture the market & to create awareness, we thought to go for an organised channel & with that thought, now we have our channel partners & distributors in all the regions of INDIA who have an intense knowledge & experience in paper industry. Moreover, we are planning to go global soon as we see a huge market & acceptance abroad.
At this time of pandemic situation of COVID-19, we have developed an isolation bed/cabin where we are helping Government of India, hospitals & quarantine centres to use these beds/cabins instead of other steel, iron or wooden beds for patients as this is cheaper & can be available in huge volumes in a very short span of time. Also, it is beneficial in a way that it can be decomposed easily after use & virus stays for a very short time i.e. for a few hours as compared to wood, steel or iron where it stays for days.
On behalf of my whole team of GREENCORE, I hereby request each & everyone to adapt this product in whichever way possible & create awareness as this will surely enhance everyone’s future & lives by making it more greener & better. So, become our family & join hands with us to make the world ‘GO GREEN with GREENCORE’.
