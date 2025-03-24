Inspiring and powerful entrepreneurs to follow in 2025

As we celebrate Women’s Day 2025, we honor the incredible women entrepreneurs who are shaping the future with vision, resilience, and innovation. These trailblazers are not just breaking barriers—they are rewriting the rules, transforming industries, and creating new opportunities in spaces once dominated by convention.

Their journeys are filled with challenges, yet they rise above them with unwavering determination, turning obstacles into stepping stones for success. They are the pioneers of change, leading with bold ideas, courage, and an unshakable commitment to excellence.

But their impact goes beyond business. They are mentors, role models, and changemakers, inspiring the next generation to dream bigger, aim higher, and believe in their potential. They are showing the world that leadership isn’t about fitting into a mold—it’s about challenging norms, setting new standards, and making space for others to rise.

Mrs. Munira Saheb Dattani

A trailblazer in her field, Munira brings over two decades of expertise as a licensed physical therapist and specialist in neuropediatrics. Munira is the powerhouse behind Tickle Right, shaping the future of education with innovation and impact.

Her profound understanding of the brain's growth patterns during the formative years has revolutionized how we approach early childhood development. With a unique blend of science and compassion, she emphasizes the critical role of sensory integration in fostering cognitive, emotional, and social growth in young children.

She is the brain behind the meticulously designed curriculum at Tickle Right and has impacted more than 4,000 lives across multiple countries. Her work transcends borders, empowering educators, parents, and children with tools and strategies to unlock every child’s full potential.

Shiivani Aggarwal

Shiivani is the CEO of a 100+ Cr ARR company, and leading a team of 500+ members. Shiivani Aggarwal (CEO & Co-Founder) and Raman Narula (MD & Founder) recognized the challenges faced by corporates and their employees during relocation. To simplify the process and enhance the experience, they established Formula Group—transforming it into a comprehensive 360-degree relocation and mobility company. Founded in 2004, Formula Group began its journey by assisting expatriates relocating to India and continues to serve across nationalities and cultures.

Motherhood has profoundly influenced Shiivani's leadership style. She draws inspiration from her young son, embracing the lessons he imparts daily. This perspective has deepened her understanding of empathy, patience, and adaptability—qualities she integrates into her leadership approach. Shiivani believes that effective leadership requires the ability to execute plans and pave the way for progress, mirroring the nurturing and guiding aspects of motherhood.

She strongly believes that the success of a company is driven by its employees. Under Shiivani's leadership, Formula Group has flourished, becoming a leading provider of employee mobility services in India.

Mehak Khanna

Mehak’s passion for delving deep into healing and spiritual transformation stems back to her own spiritual awakening after she lost her mother. That left an indelible mark on her life, and it took her time to deal with her deeper emotions and heal. She is now on a mission to help others heal inside out.

She started her brand namely “SamsaraToNirvana” around two years back. Samsara is a Buddhist term (cycle of life and death), whereas Nirvana represents enlightenment. She helps people get rid of their sufferings and plays an instrumental role in helping them connect with higher consciousness. Her vision is to empower individuals towards growth and transformation to live a more balanced life and fulfill their spiritual goals.

In a compelling narrative of self-exploration, Mehak unveils a remarkable journey seamlessly blending spirituality’s vast realms. Through years of personal transformation, she not only honed her skills but also delved into tarot, numerology, alternative healing, and life coaching.

Stuti Aggarwal

Stuti grew up mesmerized by the brilliance of diamonds, watching her mother’s jewelry sparkle with every movement. But for her, the allure of diamonds went beyond beauty—it was about the stories they carried, the emotions they held. After spending over seven years in a stable corporate career, she found her calling. She wanted to create something that wasn’t just luxurious but also meaningful. That’s when she founded PEXA DIAM, a brand dedicated to lab-grown diamonds that redefine elegance with ethics.

Discovering the environmental and ethical concerns of mined diamonds shifted her perspective entirely. She realized that true luxury isn’t just about rarity—it’s about responsibility. Mined diamonds, to her, are an embodiment of environmental and ethical issues. With PEXA DIAM, she is on a mission to empower women with jewelry that aligns with their values—pieces they can wear proudly, knowing they stand for sustainability and innovation at the same time.

For Stuti, this is more than just a business; it’s a movement. She’s proving that sophistication and sustainability can go hand in hand, that the sparkle of a diamond should never come at the cost of the people.

Radhika Srinath

In the coaching and mentoring landscape, few individuals bring the level of expertise and vision that Radhika Srinath embodies. As the Founder and CEO of IRA Coaching, she has positioned herself as a transformative force in executive coaching, particularly for business leaders and key executives in the insurance, banking, pharma, and automobile sectors. With nearly three decades of experience in corporate and retail marketing, underwriting, team management, and channel management, Radhika has turned challenges into opportunities, inspiring progress through her wisdom, courage, and strategic insight.

Under her leadership, IRA Coaching has emerged as India’s first training and development company dedicated to the insurance sector. The company specializes in knowledge transfer, skill-based and behavioral coaching, and management consulting, serving as a trusted partner for business owners and professionals. Radhika leads a dynamic team of seasoned experts and young talent, ensuring that IRA Coaching delivers impactful solutions tailored to the industry's evolving needs. Her commitment to excellence and long-term vision has fueled the company’s strong growth and lasting impact.

As a distinguished business coach, Radhika specializes in insurance, leadership development, corporate training, management consulting, HR consulting, and marketing strategy. Her ability to blend deep industry expertise with innovative coaching techniques has solidified her reputation as a leader in the field. Through IRA Coaching, she continues to empower professionals and organizations, shaping the future of the insurance industry with knowledge, strategy, and leadership.

