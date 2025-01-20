Inspiring entrepreneurs to watch in 2025

As we step into 2025, the spotlight shines on entrepreneurs whose vision and determination are shaping the future. These inspiring leaders are breaking barriers, driving innovation, and creating opportunities in their respective industries. Their ability to transform challenges into achievements makes them true trailblazers. With bold ideas and an unwavering commitment to excellence, they are not just building businesses—they’re setting trends and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Join us in celebrating the entrepreneurs to watch this year as they redefine success and lead with purpose.

Gokul Sudarsan

Gokul Sudarsan, the visionary Founder and CEO of Felix Pilot Training Institute, has revolutionized aviation education in India. From humble beginnings as a flight dispatcher, he identified the critical need for accessible, high-quality pilot training. In 2017, he founded Felix in Chennai with a mission to democratize aviation education, making it attainable for all, regardless of socioeconomic background. Under his leadership, Felix has trained hundreds of pilots and gained international recognition for its excellence. With innovative programs and global partnerships, Gokul continues to inspire, breaking barriers and shaping the future of aviation with inclusivity and uncompromising quality.

Dr. Sakthivel Ramaswamy

Dr. Sakthivel Ramaswamy, CEO of KRR Engineering and Co-Chairman of ASSOCHAM’s National Council for MSME Development, exemplifies visionary leadership in engineering innovation. With over two decades of experience, he has steered KRR Engineering to new heights, launching pioneering initiatives like KRR Aerospace, which focuses on UAV and drone technology, and expanding the company’s footprint globally, including a U.S. base.