Inspiring entrepreneurs to watch in 2025

Celebrating entrepreneurs whose vision and determination are shaping the future
As we step into 2025, the spotlight shines on entrepreneurs whose vision and determination are shaping the future. These inspiring leaders are breaking barriers, driving innovation, and creating opportunities in their respective industries. Their ability to transform challenges into achievements makes them true trailblazers. With bold ideas and an unwavering commitment to excellence, they are not just building businesses—they’re setting trends and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Join us in celebrating the entrepreneurs to watch this year as they redefine success and lead with purpose.
Gokul Sudarsan
Gokul Sudarsan, the visionary Founder and CEO of Felix Pilot Training Institute, has revolutionized aviation education in India. From humble beginnings as a flight dispatcher, he identified the critical need for accessible, high-quality pilot training. In 2017, he founded Felix in Chennai with a mission to democratize aviation education, making it attainable for all, regardless of socioeconomic background. Under his leadership, Felix has trained hundreds of pilots and gained international recognition for its excellence. With innovative programs and global partnerships, Gokul continues to inspire, breaking barriers and shaping the future of aviation with inclusivity and uncompromising quality.
Dr. Sakthivel Ramaswamy
Dr. Sakthivel Ramaswamy, CEO of KRR Engineering and Co-Chairman of ASSOCHAM’s National Council for MSME Development, exemplifies visionary leadership in engineering innovation. With over two decades of experience, he has steered KRR Engineering to new heights, launching pioneering initiatives like KRR Aerospace, which focuses on UAV and drone technology, and expanding the company’s footprint globally, including a U.S. base.
An advocate for sustainable growth, Sakthivel envisions a fivefold expansion in the drone sector within five years. His leadership has earned KRR accolades like the EEPC Award for excellence in heavy engineering. Beyond his corporate achievements, he is a published author and proponent of biomimicry, showcasing his forward-thinking approach to innovation and resilience. Under his guidance, KRR Engineering continues to uphold its legacy of superior quality and customer satisfaction, offering world-class pressure vessels, heat exchangers, and customized fabrication solutions to industries worldwide. Dr. Sakthivel’s entrepreneurial journey inspires and redefines excellence in engineering.
Akhilesh Pandey
Mr. Akhilesh Pandey, an MBA postgraduate, is the visionary founder and Managing Director of Okna . His entrepreneurial journey began from a modest basement office, where he laid the foundation for what is now a 100-crore enterprise. Over a decade, without external investor support, he expanded Okna to a presence in 10 cities, partnered with three global leaders, and established one of the largest manufacturing plants in its category, equipped with state-of-the-art German automatic machinery.
As the driving force behind Okna, Mr. Pandey oversees end-to-end strategy development, aligning marketing, operations, and sales efforts while providing valuable market insights. His leadership has not only redefined the system doors and windows segment but also expanded services to include UPVC solutions, curtain walls, glass railings, internal partitions, and wardrobes. His achievements have garnered multiple accolades, including recognition as an innovative company of 2024, affirming his inspiring entrepreneurial journey.
Sourabh Pateriya
Sourabh Pateriya is a tech entrepreneur, inventor, music producer blending AI, AR, and music technology. As CEO of Soundverse AI, he leads a generative AI platform revolutionizing music creation, making it accessible to all. With 10+ patents, a Master’s from IIT Bombay, global career and experience at Spotify and Samsung, he has impacted over 500 million lives globally. His artistic alias, BlueNucleus, combines Indian folk with electronic music, earning global acclaim, chart success, and Grammy collaborations. A thought leader in AI and product, Sourabh is shaping the future of tech and creativity. Soundverse AI, featured globally, has gained 300k+ users in 220+ countries and generated over a million songs, embodying his vision for ethical AI.
Ashok Veda
Eflot is redefining digital marketing by leveraging Smart-Tech AI to create transformative solutions for brands across industries. From luxury jewelry (Bhima Jewelers) and high-end resorts (Punnamada Resorts) to sustainability leaders (eco365) and real estate pioneers (Avillion Luxury Farmhouses), Eflot is quickly becoming the preferred partner for forward-thinking businesses.
Founded by Mr. Ashok Veda, a PhD scholar in Marketing and an AI Expert with over 20 years of experience, Eflot blends cutting-edge academic research with practical AI-driven strategies. With an academic background from elite universities like NIT Warangal, IIM Ahmedabad, and the University of Amsterdam, Veda leads the charge in delivering intelligent, sustainable marketing solutions. Eflot is not just adapting to the future of marketing—it’s re-defining it.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.