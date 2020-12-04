IntelliMed Healthcare Solutions: Helping you gain market access by leveraging healthcare drivers

IntelliMed Healthcare Solutions was established in 2019 by Dr. Anish Desai in Mumbai. In the current challenging healthcare scenario due to regulations, innovations, pricing pressures, and a highly informed patient, the idea was to provide healthcare companies with a scientific edge to gain competitive advantage.Within a short period, IntelliMed has witnessed steady growth, venturing into areas like strategic medical affairs for business growth, thereby infusing science into marketing. IntelliMed specializes in scientific, clinical & medical solutions from conceptualization/ideation to launch. IntelliMed enables meaningful engagement with external stakeholders - Physicians, Patients, Providers &Policy Makers/Payers - the 4 Ps. IntelliMed helps to achieve market access by leveraging the healthcare drivers - Awareness, Adoption, Affordability & Access - the 4 As. It can support the entire lifecycle management process by providing contract medical resources, to support 4Ds, Data generation (Clinical & Economic) Product Differentiation and Dissemination of information along with Education and training with Diligence. IntelliMed has been a scientific partner for digital healthcare. It collaborates with you to build market access for Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices &Nutraceuticals. It specializes in Contract/Outsourced Medical Affairs Services. IntelliMed helps in differentiating your product in the crowded competitive environment. The team at IntelliMed Healthcare Solutions has the capability to manage the scientific & medical support from conceptualization to delivery. With an experience of more than 25 years in medical affairs within leading Indian & multinational companies, the team is well equipped to cater to your scientific needs. You can rely on them for highly effective work in the areas of medical, clinical & economic data, medical communication/medical content& regulatory support.Talking about the expertise of Dr. Anish Desai, thanks to his rich and diverse experience, he’s able to provide insights based on a 360-degree view of the healthcare ecosystem. His extensive experience in academia, industry & research in different areas such as digital healthcare, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and medical devices can be invaluable for any company.His practical, innovative and pragmatic solutions have been very well accepted & implemented by the healthcare industry. Dr. Anish Desai has proven himself as a top-notch medical professional & thought leader through his work in leading Indian and multinational healthcare organizations like Johnson & Johnson Medical India, Bayer Schering Pharma India, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd &Unichem Laboratories. He has has a successful track record of setting up medical, clinical, regulatory affairs and Pharmacovigilance teams. His expertise in R&D, entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas have successfully generated sustainable revenue for several Organizations. Dr. Anish Desai has been a board member of several Organizations making business decisions for portfolio introductions, product and service strategy, and being involved in providing vision, leadership & direction to achieve strategic excellence and execute as well as develop ideas for new growth opportunities at the management board level.IntelliMed holds expertise in a number of domains including, Data, Differentiation, Dissemination, Clinical & Economic Evidence Generation, Customized Brand Communication, Customized Disease & Therapy Communication, Clinical Practice Guidelines, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Engagement Initiatives, Patient Education, Continuous Medical Education (Cme's), Science Based Digital Marketing-Tools, and Field Force Training, etc. Dr. Anish Desai has therapeutic area expertise in Diabetes & Cardiometabolic; Oncology; Dermatology; Infectious disease; Women’s Healthcare; Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery; Orthopedics& Trauma; Wound Management; and minimally access surgery, With an extensive experience in the field of research, Dr. Anish Desai’s work is well published & presented in international and Indian peer-reviewed Journals and conferences with nearly 150 publications and abstracts. His most significant contributions to the field include registering and launching nearly 50 molecules for the first time in India across therapeutic areas. Dr. Anish Desai has also worked in Drug Development & NCE Research with 2 molecules in Phase II Clinical Trials. He has capabilities in HEOR & HTA. Dr. Anish Desai has been a reputable member of revered Organizations such as American College of Clinical Pharmacology (USA); Royal Society of Medicine (Lon.); Society of Pharmaceutical Medicine (UK); Clinical Research Professionals (USA).Given his passion for education, he has been able to ‘give back’ in his capacity as a teaching faculty at acclaimed institutes such as Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), KEM Hospital (Mumbai); Dr. Anish Desai is a recipient of the prestigious Charles R. Ream “Award of excellence”; and the “U.K. Sheth award” for his stellar work in research at K.E.M. Hospital. IntelliMed envisages to be the best-in-class company providing solutions for better patient care & outcomes in collaboration with digital healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device & nutraceutical companies. Their core objective is to partner with healthcare companies to achieve superior clinical outcomes with a patient centric approach.Patient is at the centre of all the activities. All the activities are directed so the patient can be benefitted. They want to collaborate with the top companies which are in healthcare to achieve this objective. This is a company which has in spite of the pandemic did not let people go. They have done a lot of digital outreach. They have been using several social media platforms and Dr. Desai did a lot of writing for the press so as to create awareness about the pandemic and immunity related issues. They have also launched an innovative program ‘IntelliMed’s Surgical Training Enhancement Program ‘ISTEP for training and skill development.Honorary Professor Pharmaceutical Medicine MUHS, Infectious Disease Department KEM Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Anish Desai MD,FCP,PGDHEP is a Medical graduate from Grant Medical college & Sir J J group of hospitals Mumbai and MD from Seth G S Medical college and KEM Hospital Mumbai. He is a trained Clinical Pharmacologist (ICMR) and Pharmaceutical Physician with 3 decades of experience in Academia, Research, and Healthcare industry with proven leadership skills, strong business acumen, and a deep understanding of the Healthcare System, including Digital Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical & Medical device industry. He is also on the Expert Scientific Advocacy Board , Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council (ENAC). He has been recognized for driving positive change, delivering solutions, developing talent and nurturing strong relationships with external stakeholders. He has held Senior Management Position for last 2 decades and involved in strategic decision making.