Ishita Gupta: Transgressing Embroidery from Fabric to Jewellery

In a market that is primarily defined by changing demands and artistic differences, crafting something out-of-the-box creates ripples that flow out on a global level. And that is exactly what Ishita Gupta has been up to.

Ishita Gupta, the designer, the brains and the heart behind her brand Vaidaan Jewellery is a coveted visionary who believes in the union of Indian tradition and ultramodern ways of life. Transgressing Indian embroidery from fabric to jewellery, she has created a unique outlook for every individual.

What started as a passion project out of college, her ideas have transpired into success over the span of four years. Four challenging, life-changing and completely phenomenal years. Ever since 2016, when the first seed of growth for Vaidaan was laid down, all her actions have been towards only one goal – taking the traditional and making it global.

Starting out with humble beginnings, Ishita was a one-woman army at the brand’s inception. As a solopreneur, she took care of the design, sourcing, quality checks, marketing and logistics on her own. The expansion came only after one and a half years. Neither the brand nor Ishita has looked back since. Today, Vaidaan Jewellery is a name to be reckoned with on the world stage. Independent on its feet, Vaidaan is giving the industry a new edge with its state of the art embroidered masterpieces.

After completing Fashion Styling and Image Designing from Pearl Academy, Ishita went on to study design at the JD Institute of Fashion Technology. This shaped her knowledge into what the present is and what the future can be. Further to understand the global impact and market intricacies, she completed a course in Fashion Design from Central Saint Martins, London. Putting all of her knowledge, skill and degrees and diplomas to work, Ishita set up the design, styling, photography and digital marketing in place. What once started as a premium, luxury jewellery brand is now widely recognized with frequent glimpses in styling shoots, red carpet events and international exhibitions.

Vaidaan Jewellery is a premium luxury line of exquisite jewels showcasing the perfect balance between unconventional and handcrafted ethnicity. The brand speaks volumes about the convergence of the west with the east. Paving its way through different and unique lines of design and art, the label focuses and believes in celebrating traditional Indian embroidery with a twist of modernity.

Each design in the jewellery yard is distinguished, intricate and echoes the irrefutable finesse in hand-embroidered jewellery. The nodes are framed with sophisticated threads, adding a zest to the radiant stones. The secret of every sparkle added to the beads is how they are selected and handpicked at every occasion.

Ishita firmly believes in the classic simplicity of life with a hint of luxury. The same belief is brought forward by her brand Vaidaan. Each jewel is designed and transformed into a chic novel with a story that’s weaved through versatility. The complete piece indefinitely matches a distinct aura and acts as an extension of the wearer’s persona.

During her time at college, Ishita had an epiphany for creating something larger than life. To stay true to this idea, she continues to tread newer avenues in her line of work. Young, ardent and fearless as they come, Ishita extends her personality well to her collections. Her brand vision is always in line with these values.

To maintain the authenticity of the Indian craft intact, Ishita makes sure that each chosen stone is embroidered on a frame entirely made of thread. The exclusive process makes the jewellery evergreen and wards away any chances for rust. Moreover, since the presentation is as important as the product in the market, every box is designed by keeping in mind individual expectations.

Under her leadership, Vaidaan cultivates tradition and innovation in a way that the two complement each other seamlessly. The brand aims to form a legacy that lives on as a timeless piece of art and lauds your taste. Ishita and her team have set their eyes on revolutionizing how women look at jewellery around the world. They want to impart a feeling of warmth with every piece of jewellery that is designed in-house.

In October, Vaidaan became a part of the first FDCI phygital show, Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week SS’21. The brand showcased and participated in Artistar Jewels during the Milan Fashion Week in February 2018. There they won the Moving Tour to Belgium & Greece and had their jewellery displayed in various prestigious museums across the two countries.

Taking the brand ahead into the entertainment arena, Ishita has styled various celebrities from the Indian film and television industry. Sonam Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Zarine Khan, Sana Khan, Krystal D’Souza, Sophie Choudhary, Neha Bhasin and many others have been seen sporting Vaidaan jewellery at numerous events. Furthermore, Ishita and her work have been covered by magazines like Vogue, Brides Today, Femina, Fitlook that might as well be the holy books of fashion. She was interviewed by the Good Place to Study to inspire other aspiring students in the same field.

Today, Vaidaan stands in a dominant position in the market, having collaborated with 30+ stores pan India like Aashni + Co, Creo, Kynaa, Ajiliya, Carma and others, all the while being regularly featured in various media outlets. The brand has carved itself a place in the industry by paying homage to the current niche of style and glamour.

Ishita is creating jewellery that helps women be expressive and stand out from the crowd. Bringing the ethnic and the western under one roof, she has positioned herself as an outlier. Her motto to create an emotional statement extends to her clothing line as well. With a plan to give due recognition to the Indian customs and techniques, Ishita is moving towards creating a holistic brand for women everywhere.