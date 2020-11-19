College Board's Executive Director for South & Central Asia joins NoPaperForms as CBO

November 19, 2020 | Gurugram, India: NoPaperForms, the Enrolment Automation Company, today announced the appointment of Vikram Shah as its Chief Business Officer. Vikram will oversee the company’s UniApply vertical, focussing on school admissions in India. His immediate focus would be to scale the business operations in over hundred cities by the end of 2021 and make it a ‘go to place’ for parents for school admissions. “Vikram is the right person to lead and grow UniApply, given his strong experience in the education industry and proven ability to deliver superlative results” said Naveen Goyal, Founder and CEO of NoPaperForms. “We are in a hyper growth phase here at NoPaperForms and Vikram is going to add wings to our momentum even further. Along with our entire senior leadership team, he, I am sure, would ensure NoPaperForms’ next phase of growth and market leadership in this exciting vertical,” he added. Vikram is an industry veteran with over 18 years of experience under his belt and has played an instrumental role in setting up and scaling the business verticals of major international testing bodies in India viz. Graduate Management Academic Council (GMAC) and The College Board. “I am honoured to be part of NoPaperForms and look forward to contributing to the next phase of company’s growth. NPF’s technology and delivery capabilities provide an immense competitive advantage to the company and tremendous value to its clients” Vikram said. “The number of schools in our country are more than three times the number of schools in China and the school admission landscape in India presents a massive untapped opportunity. NoPaperForms has just scratched the surface and we will be scaling it rapidly. My priority is to build upon NPF’s rich legacy of innovation, industry leadership in the education and I will leverage the company’s client-centric culture into building the UniApply business to improve the lives of parents and schools administrators across India,” he further added. Founded in 2017, NoPaperForms is the country’s largest and most trusted enrolment automation platform. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services which enable institutions to digitise, streamline, and scale their entire admissions process. UniApply is NoPaperForms’ answer to the perennial problems of school admissions. It is a Common Application Platform for schools that allows parents and students to Explore, Decide, Apply, and Enrol to multiple schools with just a click.