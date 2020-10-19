Kindness Matters: Be kind to yourself as well to others

Prioritize some “me” time, so you can relax and reflect on how you’re feeling and how your day or week has been so far

Turn off from your social media channels for a day, or even a week

Treat yourself to something small, such as buying or planting some flowers

Do something you enjoy, like listening to a favorite song or dancing in your kitchen

Spend some time in nature, which is good for our mental health

Smile at a stranger : Next time you’re out and about, smile at a stranger. It’s free and will brighten up their day and make you feel good. You may get one back too.

Kindness can take many forms – anything from a smile from a stranger to a friend helping you out in a crisis. We all know how nice it is to be on the receiving end of kindness, but did you know that being kind to others has been scientifically proven to improve your mental health and sense of wellbeing? For example, being kind not only reduces stress, it can also improve mood, self-esteem and happiness. An act of kindness doesn’t have to be huge, a small one can make a big difference. An act of kindness doesn’t have to cost money or a lot of time it could be phoning or video calling someone who is on their own or asking a neighbor if they need help with their shopping. Kindness, or doing good, often means putting other people’s needs before our own. It could be by giving up our seat on a bus to someone who might need it more, or offering to make a cup of tea for someone at work. Helping others can also benefit our own mental health and wellbeing. For example, it can reduce stress as well as improve mood, self-esteem and happiness. There are so many ways to help others as part of our everyday lives. Good deeds needn’t take much time or cost any money.Whatever you can manage today is good enough. Some people feel that the lockdown is giving them the time and chance to learn new skills or try new things. That may be you and if so enjoy and celebrate that. If this isn’t you, try not to beat yourself up about what you see others doing. If things are hard right now, try and find some small things to celebrate each day. Try to tune out the voice of judgement and comparison and tune in to the voice that says you are enough.Try these useful tips which may help someone else out and improve your own wellbeing: